Chicago, IL

'Empty the Shelters' 2022 offers reduced-fee adoptions, helping homeless pets find fur-ever homes

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

The nation's largest funded adoption event is coming back, helping homeless pets find their fur-ever homes.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again prompting a national call for pet adoptions by hosting its fall national "Empty the Shelters," offering reduced-fee adoption events at more than 290 shelters, including several in Illinois.

The goal is to help overburdened animal shelters. Factors such as increased owner surrenders due to the economy and the housing and rental crisis, as well as staffing and resource issues, have created a dire situation for our nation's pet, according to event organizers.

The nationwide event helps sponsor reduced adoption fees so shelters can change $50 or less, helping deserving pets go from "kennels to the couches of loving homes."

The Illinois shelters include:

  • Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control

  • Animal House Shelter

  • Heartland Animal Shelter

  • Gateway Pet Guardians

  • One Tail at a Time

  • Partners For Pets Animal Shelter

  • Peoria County Animal Protection Services

  • Winnebago County Animal Services

  • Metro East Humane Society

  • Orphans of the Storm

  • Quincy Humane Society

  • South Suburban Humane Society

    • The "Empty the Shelters" event runs from October 1-8, however, participation dates vary by shelter.

    For more information, visit bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/

    Frank58
    3d ago

    I wish they understand. there is more to a dog then the fee which is cheap..owning is a commitment. I just got my shelter dog in July and have spent almost z thousand. my first vet visit was $250.00. then heartworm med is $45 a month. pet insurance $35 a month. and food. treats, bed. and others add up.

