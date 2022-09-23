'Empty the Shelters' 2022 offers reduced-fee adoptions, helping homeless pets find fur-ever homes

The nation's largest funded adoption event is coming back, helping homeless pets find their fur-ever homes.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again prompting a national call for pet adoptions by hosting its fall national "Empty the Shelters," offering reduced-fee adoption events at more than 290 shelters, including several in Illinois.

The goal is to help overburdened animal shelters. Factors such as increased owner surrenders due to the economy and the housing and rental crisis, as well as staffing and resource issues, have created a dire situation for our nation's pet, according to event organizers.

The nationwide event helps sponsor reduced adoption fees so shelters can change $50 or less, helping deserving pets go from "kennels to the couches of loving homes."

The "Empty the Shelters" event runs from October 1-8, however, participation dates vary by shelter.