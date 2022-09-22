Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Crypto platform XBO.com taps PayRetailers to improve deposits and withdrawals in LATAM
“Using PayRetailers’ array of payment methods will allow us to tap LATAM markets and offer a fast and frictionless experience to our clients when it comes to fiat on-ramping and off-ramping.”. LATAM-based cross border payments specialist PayRetailers has partnered with crypto exchange XBO to boost the platform’s expansion in...
financefeeds.com
Calypso Pay adds subscription capabilities for merchants in crypto ecosystem
The crypto industry has been lagging behind as most of its products and derivatives are sold outright, and merchants can’t easily tap into an existing ecosystem of infrastructure solutions. Calypso Pay has implemented support for recurring payments and subscriptions in crypto on its all-in-one crypto processing and acquiring platform.
financefeeds.com
Bahrain greenlights eazyPay to launch Binance Pay
The Central Bank of Bahrain has blessed a new partnership inked by Binance with Eazy Financial Services ‘eazyPay’, a local POS and online payment service provider. The greenlight enables EazyPayto to launch Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments in the region. EazyPay is a leading Bahraini fintech specialized in point-of-...
financefeeds.com
Binocs raised $4 million to expand crypto tax reporting app to US, UK, and Australia
“Compliance related to crypto trades and investments can be tricky, error-prone and time-consuming. Binocs is mitigating these pain points for retail users and institutions to have a seamless crypto experience. Moreover, the lack of information around crypto tax regulations is a hurdle to investing in the asset class.”. Crypto tax...
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
Coinbase approved to offer crypto for Dutch users
Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator Coinbase has been handed regulatory approval to operate as a crypto service provider in the Netherlands. The move comes barely two months after its rival Binance was slapped with a 3.3 million euro fine from the Dutch central bank for operating in the Netherlands without registration.
financefeeds.com
Crypto exchange FTX to raise $1 billion at flat valuation of $32 billion
FTX is reportedly in discussions with a clutch of heavyweights from traditional finance to raise up to $1 billion in fresh funding to fuel more deal-making. The fresh capital injection, which is still subject to negotiations, would keep the crypto conglomerate at the same valuation it had landed after a $400 million funding round back in January. At the time, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried was valued at $32 billion.
financefeeds.com
Revolut US launches trading on Avalanche, Solana, and Dogecoin
British fintech and banking firm Revolut has further expanded its cryptocurrency offering in the US with the addition of 29 new tokens. Customers in the US can trade Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and other already-installed tokens. The company stressed that crypto is a big priority and it had plans to further expand its offering to more tokens in the near future.
Comments / 0