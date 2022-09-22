Texas HC Steve Sarkisian gives Quinn Ewers update and more

The story of the week for Texas is whether or not starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will play this weekend.

For a week or more, some have hinted that Ewers could return much earlier than expected. It appears that could happen on Saturday.

On Thursday, Steve Sarkisian stated Ewers would suit up for the trip to Lubbock in Week 4. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will in fact start the game, but there’s a growing sense of confidence as the Texas Tech game approaches.

Certainly, there is little benefit to suiting up a player who can’t play. Using Ewers as a decoy doesn’t make much sense either. It seems like Sarkisian will give Ewers a shot to play on Saturday if the signal caller is up to the task.

Sarkisian discussed that and other topics during his time with the media. Here’s a glimpse at some of what Sarkisian had to say.