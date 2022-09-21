ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Adrienne Kelly
3d ago

Which proves jail does not rehabilitate criminal for a change in there life. His first arrest should’ve led him into counseling or some type of program to detour the path he was on at such a young age. The judges don’t always get the whole wrap sheet on offenders and a lot of time it’s because there files are not completed and registered in the system. Now at the decision of the officers and the suspect, they both have taken a life. The officer said they believed they saved a life from a shooting, well police cars behind him had changed his mind about what he had planned and a life still got take. This is a very serious situation and it has to be handled better. Finally after all these lives lost police are going to finally patrol and stake out trouble areas. We have to pray for everyone right or wrong and stop being against one another no matter the color of our skin. That’s why things are spiraling out of control. We have to come together as a nation and not as individuals

Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
wbrz.com

Police officer arrested, allegedly groped child at wedding venue in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD - A police officer was arrested after he was accused of groping a child at a wedding in Livingston Parish over the weekend. Frank Tallia, an officer with the Ponchatoula Police Department, is currently jailed at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of sexual battery involving rubbing or touching. Sources said the incident happened at a venue in the Springfield area.
wbrz.com

Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
wbrz.com

Juvenile, adult injured after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning that left two people injured, including a juvenile. Around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning, police responded to the 2800 block of Madison Avenue, where an adult and a juvenile were also struck by gunfire. Police reported their injuries were non-life-threatening.
theadvocate.com

Man dies of injuries after shooting on Avenue H, Baton Rouge Police says

A Gonzales man died from gunshot wounds Sunday after a shooting on Avenue H earlier in the day, Baton Rouge Police said. Police responding to a call at about 5:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Avenue H in Baton Rouge found a man, later identified as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales, suffering from gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com

Man shot to death in Lafourche neighborhood overnight, deputies say

RACELAND - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Lafourche Parish neighborhood overnight. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunfire on St. Louis Street in Raceland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo...
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO investigating fatal shooting in Darrow

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday (September, 23) at approximately 11:56pm, deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male subject with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. The victim was identified as Brenden Washington, 22 years old.
WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
WAFB

Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23. According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on...
