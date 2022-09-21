Which proves jail does not rehabilitate criminal for a change in there life. His first arrest should’ve led him into counseling or some type of program to detour the path he was on at such a young age. The judges don’t always get the whole wrap sheet on offenders and a lot of time it’s because there files are not completed and registered in the system. Now at the decision of the officers and the suspect, they both have taken a life. The officer said they believed they saved a life from a shooting, well police cars behind him had changed his mind about what he had planned and a life still got take. This is a very serious situation and it has to be handled better. Finally after all these lives lost police are going to finally patrol and stake out trouble areas. We have to pray for everyone right or wrong and stop being against one another no matter the color of our skin. That’s why things are spiraling out of control. We have to come together as a nation and not as individuals
