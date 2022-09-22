Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
Dodgers react to Albert Pujols' historic 700th home run with blend of awe and anger
Albert Pujols, a beloved mentor as a Dodger last season, joined the elite 700-home run club with his former teammates bearing witness with conflicting emotions.
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Angels Continue To Struggle Against Rangers
The Los Angeles Angels have notably struggled with teams in the American League West in recent years. It had mainly been the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics, but in 2022, the Texas Rangers can be added to that list. After a three-game series this week, the Angels dropped to 6-10 against the Rangers this season.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Believes Highly-Touted Red Sox Pitcher Has Cy Young Potential
Although the Boston Red Sox are officially eliminated from playoff contention this season, the future is looking bright. Thursday night’s loss to the New York Yankees means the Red Sox officially won’t be playing come October, as they fall to 72-77 on the season. While this is disappointing...
Dodgers News: Phil Bickford Went Through A Bunch of Emotions Serving Up Albert Pujols’ 700th Homer
After 3.2 innings by Andrew Heaney in which he allowed 2 earned runs, 2 walks and home run number 699 to Albert Pujols, the pitcher was taken out of the game with Albert coming to the plate for the third time of the night. He was replaced by Phil Bickford and history was made.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Tried To Enjoy The Moment After First Home Run
Freddie Freeman was scheduled to start at first base for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, but he was a late scratch due to an illness, which led to Miguel Vargas being inserted into the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. In his first at-bat of the game, Vargas stepped...
Rewind: Arizona Cardinals settle for field goals while Rams score touchdowns
The Los Angeles Rams scored touchdowns while the Arizona Cardinals settled for field goals. The result was a 20-12 victory by the Rams on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. The Rams built a 13-6 halftime lead before adding another touchdown in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Cardinals did a little bit of everything just to get the three field goals. ...
NFL・
Comments / 0