SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Toddler Turns Time Out into A Dance Party and It’s Adorable [Video]

When you think of ‘Time Out’ you likely think of a sad quiet child or a crying child just begging to come out. But these parents didn’t think of the alternative – their toddler would have the time of their life by turning time out into a time of dance.
msn.com

Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”

Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Mom Has Genius Solution for Her Toddler’s Silly Tantrum [Video]

You know that old saying, “Pick and choose your battles”? Well, this is one of those times…. Kristi-Lynn is a mom who recently shared a video of her son throwing a tantrum on TikTok. In the video, you see her toddler son Hunter, having a meltdown after she...
Lefty Graves

Woman is horrified when boyfriend asks why she came back home after she left for work, showered, but didn't talk to him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Living in a small town, it doesn’t take long for everyone to become comfortable with everyone else. However, sometimes, some people become too comfortable. For example, my friend was living in a duplex in a small town, and sometimes her boyfriend would stay the night.
intheknow.com

Adorable toddler ‘gossips’ about life at her grandma’s house

This TikTok parent caught her toddler daughter “gossiping” to a friend and the subject matter was so adorable!. Lindsay Ann (@thelindsayann) is a mom and TikToker who shares videos of her adorably sassy toddler Kinsley and her sweet baby Ryker. @thelindsayann. Toddler Gossip #funnytoddlers #funnytoddler #funnykids #toddlervideos #kidjokes...
The Independent

Voices: My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair

I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’

