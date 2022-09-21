Read full article on original website
Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested for Murder
After being injured during a triple shooting outside an Atlanta restaurant over the summer, Ludacris' longtime manager Chaka Zulu has been charged with murder despite his claims of self-defense. On Sunday (Sept. 18), XXL obtained arrest records that show Chaka Zulu, born Ahmed Obafemi, was booked into the Fulton County...
