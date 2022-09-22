EAST LAKE LILLIAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people are dead and a woman is seriously injured after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast in East Lake Lillian Township around 4:30 p.m.The driver of Edge, 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. His passenger, 83-year-old Gertrude Faber, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt.The driver of the Yukon, 35-year-old Jacob Thomas Dalheimer of Faribault, was also killed. He too was not wearing his seat belt.The state patrol is investigating, and says it's not clear at this point if alcohol was involved in this crash.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO