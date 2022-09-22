Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian
LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
Goodbye, Summer: Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen Sets Seasonal Closing Date
Time is running out to get a delicious frozen treat at the Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen location. A sign on the building reads "Closing October 2nd," which means there is just over a week left to stop by for a Dilly Bar, Blizzard or Banana Split. The recently renovated Red...
fox9.com
Bad Rooster lawsuit enters mediation
Hennepin County Judge Joseph Klein ordered mediation to resolve a defamation and civil conspiracy lawsuit against the sisters, Kelly Abedi and Angela Hummelgard. He’s giving both sides three weeks to work it out. If they can’t, the lawsuit will resume.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
Two people were killed and third crash victim suffered life-threatening injuries when vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening. According the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 p,m. and involved a collision between a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Hwy. 7 at 195th St. SE in East Lake Lillian Township.
thriftyminnesota.com
Pearson Family Farm (Ramsey) – 50% Off Wristbands!
Get 50% off wristbands to enjoy fall fun at Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey!. Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey is a stop you may want to add to your fall bucket list this year. They’re open DAILY from 10 am – 6 pm through October 31. Activities include...
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in fatal Kandiyohi County crash
EAST LAKE LILLIAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people are dead and a woman is seriously injured after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast in East Lake Lillian Township around 4:30 p.m.The driver of Edge, 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. His passenger, 83-year-old Gertrude Faber, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt.The driver of the Yukon, 35-year-old Jacob Thomas Dalheimer of Faribault, was also killed. He too was not wearing his seat belt.The state patrol is investigating, and says it's not clear at this point if alcohol was involved in this crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Sept. 24, 2022
Jacob Gillen, the tailor recently removed here from St. Paul, narrowly missed being burned out last Monday noon, when some gasoline used for cleaning purposes was set too near a hot stove in the kitchen. The fluid exploded and made a lively blaze, but was pluckily thrown out of the house by Mr. Gillen before it had done much damage. A little son was badly burned on the face and hands, and the walls were scorched.
KEYC
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Sept. 13-19
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 13-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Sept. 13: A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Woman’s Coyote Scare Attracts Questions
For 22 years, Loreese Brandt has lived in a quiet Brooklyn Park neighborhood about two miles west of the Mississippi River. “We kind of look out for each other for the most part,” Brandt said. “So it’s a good area.”. “I knew it was a deer, but...
ktoe.com
Woman Dies In Waseca House Fire
(Waseca, MN) — A person’s dead after a house fire in southern Minnesota. The fire broke out at a home in Waseca Wednesday evening. Police say firefighters rescued an adult woman from inside the house but she died at the scene. Her cause of death hasn’t been determined and her identity hasn’t been released.
willmarradio.com
Judge accuses Walz of making inaccurate statements regarding food fraud case
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is accusing Governor Tim Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case. Walz says the state stopped making payments to Feeding our Future when it suspected fraud, but the nonprofit sued, and a judge ordered payments be resumed. Judge John Guthmann said in a statement Friday that he never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments. He says state educational officials voluntarily started making payments again. Forty-eight people are under federal indictment for stealing a quarter-billion dollars from the federal meal program.
Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck
Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill Opens in Former 400 Club
ROCKVILLE -- Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is now open for business. You may remember we told you a few months back that the bar and supper club is going into the old 400 Club location on Pleasant Lake. The business is under new ownership with a new menu. Holly's...
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
fox9.com
Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening
(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
Comments / 0