Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
Town of Farmington man, 22, dies in crash Sunday morning | By Washington County Sheriff
September 25, 2022 – Town of Farmington, WI – On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 4:11 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of what was first reported as a possible hit-and-run crash in the 7900 block of CTY Trunk M in the Town of Farmington.
Highway 213 back open south of Evansville following crash
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Highway 213 is back open in both directions south of Evansville Saturday following a crash. The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. near Townsend Road, and Highway 213 was closed between County Roads A and B while crews responded. Rock County dispatchers said injuries were reported...
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
Follow up on Friday night motorcycle vs. SUV crash at I41 and Hwy 33 | By Sgt. Brad Rodich
September 24, 2022 – Allenton, Wi – On September 23, 2022 at 6:52 p.m. the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regard a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated the motorcycle was occupied by two individuals and...
Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police
WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned semi caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned semi blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The semi caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the...
Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
All lanes of EB I-39/90/90 near Poynette reopened following vehicle fire
POYNETTE, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 39/90/94 have reopened near County Highway CS in Columbia County Friday night following a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. The scene was reported to have been cleared as of...
Madison police investigate crashed vehicle hit by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed vehicle with bullet holes. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police were in the area of Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard the crash followed by gunshots. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle...
26-year-old man dead after morning shooting
A 26-year-old man was found dead inside of a burning car near 15th Street and Congress Street. Crews responded to the 4300 block of North 15th Street around 5:22 am Sunday.
Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home
MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash near 76th and Fairmount: video
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have released dashcam video from a January pursuit. The wild part is, things got crazy after that pursuit was called off. The police chase started on Fond du Lac Avenue. The driver refused to stop and, at times, was driving on the wrong side of traffic. For the safety of others, police called it off. Then, things went sideways.
Vision Zero speed reductions to target Portage Road next
MADISON, Wis. — The next round of speed reductions will target a stretch of Portage Road on Madison’s east side, city officials announced Friday. The reductions will affect Portage Road between East Washington Avenue and Churchill Heights Park starting Monday, Sept. 26. Speeds will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph.
Amber Corrao sentenced; 1 1/2 years prison in fatal hit-and-run crash
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Amber Corrao on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Milwaukee's south side. Corrao pleaded guilty on Aug. 4 to a charge of hit-and-run...
None injured in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Sun Prairie assistant...
Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; police seek to ID woman
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a person who they say stole $747 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials say the woman pictured in this post was in the store just...
Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called ‘ridiculous’
RACINE — Body camera footage shows a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arresting a Black man after using a police dog and Taser to apprehend him as he ran from a traffic stop. The August 2018 interaction resulted in the Racine man, Deandre R. McCollum, filing a federal lawsuit against RCSO Deputy Edward Drewitz and Racine County.
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
