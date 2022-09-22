ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Highway 213 back open south of Evansville following crash

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Highway 213 is back open in both directions south of Evansville Saturday following a crash. The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. near Townsend Road, and Highway 213 was closed between County Roads A and B while crews responded. Rock County dispatchers said injuries were reported...
EVANSVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Rubicon, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Mayville, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Dodge County, WI
Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police

WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
WIND POINT, WI
x1071.com

Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned semi caused delays

MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned semi blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The semi caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Ground#Hartford Hospital#Traffic Accident#Fedex#Highway N#Rewritten
x1071.com

All lanes of EB I-39/90/90 near Poynette reopened following vehicle fire

POYNETTE, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 39/90/94 have reopened near County Highway CS in Columbia County Friday night following a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. The scene was reported to have been cleared as of...
POYNETTE, WI
x1071.com

Madison police investigate crashed vehicle hit by gunfire

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed vehicle with bullet holes. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police were in the area of Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard the crash followed by gunshots. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash near 76th and Fairmount: video

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have released dashcam video from a January pursuit. The wild part is, things got crazy after that pursuit was called off. The police chase started on Fond du Lac Avenue. The driver refused to stop and, at times, was driving on the wrong side of traffic. For the safety of others, police called it off. Then, things went sideways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
x1071.com

Vision Zero speed reductions to target Portage Road next

MADISON, Wis. — The next round of speed reductions will target a stretch of Portage Road on Madison’s east side, city officials announced Friday. The reductions will affect Portage Road between East Washington Avenue and Churchill Heights Park starting Monday, Sept. 26. Speeds will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amber Corrao sentenced; 1 1/2 years prison in fatal hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Amber Corrao on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Milwaukee's south side. Corrao pleaded guilty on Aug. 4 to a charge of hit-and-run...
x1071.com

None injured in fire at business north of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Sun Prairie assistant...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; police seek to ID woman

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a person who they say stole $747 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials say the woman pictured in this post was in the store just...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called ‘ridiculous’

RACINE — Body camera footage shows a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arresting a Black man after using a police dog and Taser to apprehend him as he ran from a traffic stop. The August 2018 interaction resulted in the Racine man, Deandre R. McCollum, filing a federal lawsuit against RCSO Deputy Edward Drewitz and Racine County.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy