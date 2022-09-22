Read full article on original website
HutchCC Volleyball Plays Host to Blue Dragon Classic this Weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team faces another rugged weekend schedule, but will do so inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena this weekend. No. 16 Hutchinson and eighth other teams from Kansas, Missouri and Iowa make up the field for the 2022 Blue Dragon Volleyball Classic on Friday and Saturday. Friday matches begin at 10 a.m. and Saturday matches begin at 9 a.m.
Bullpup Girls Golf Finishes Season Best Second in Circle Invite
EL DORADO, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Golf team finished a season-best second place Thursday, as they took on eight other teams at Prairie Trails Golf Course, in a tournament hosted by Circle. Head Coach Treg Fawl said, “We were able to take 8 of our players to...
Ad Astra Cares Weekend Happenings: A Busy First Weekend of Fall
The Farmers’ Market is located in Historic Downtown Hutchinson. The Market hours are 7:30 am-12:30 pm. on Saturdays beginning May 7th, and 10:00 am-1:00 pm on Wednesdays beginning June 8th. The Market offers a variety of fruit, veggies, jams & jellies, baked goods, crafts, and much more! All from local vendors.
Three Bullpups Medal in Goddard JV Cross Country Invitational
GODDARD, Kan. – Aleah Perry, Palmer Heskett and Skylar Lockard were all able to bring home medals in the JV Cross Country Meet Thursday, as the Pups were able to see a handful of improvements. Head Coach Nikolous Rempe said, “The entire squad raced extremely well this evening and...
Haven Tunes up for District Play with Rout of Lyons
HAVEN, Kan. – Brandt Sipe scored four touchdowns, and Van Loop added two scores to go with 168 yards, as Haven earned a convincing 50-6 win over Lyons in a non-district game on Friday. Sipe opened the scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run, and he added first-half scores from...
Trinity Defense Shines Again in District Opening Win over Ellinwood
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Trinity Catholic defensive production has improved every week this season. In Friday’s Class 1A District 7 opener, Trinity’s defense was so good it will be impossible to improve on the number of points allowed next week, as Trinity beat Ellinwood 24-0. After allowing...
Hesston USD 460 School Bus Involved in Friday Morning Accident; No Students Injured
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. – One person was injured this morning in a crash involving a Hesston USD 460 school bus. At about 7:20 a.m. Friday morning, an SUV rear-ended the bus in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, southeast of Hesston, while it was stopped to pick up a student. The bus had its top arm extended and its lights activated.
