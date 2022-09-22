ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

KuCoin Integrates Legend Trading for a Smooth Fiat On-Ramps Payment Experience with Zero Fees

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeB8S_0i6MOh3p00
KuCoin Integrates Legend Trading for a Smooth Fiat On-Ramps Payment Experience with Zero Fees (Photo: Business Wire)

KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced a new strategic partnership with Legend Trading, a leading fiat-to-crypto payment gateway. By integrating Legend Trading, KuCoin will bring a smooth fiat on-ramp payment experience with zero fees and allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with bank transfers via USD, EUR, AUD, JPY, and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005069/en/

KuCoin Integrates Legend Trading for a Smooth Fiat On-Ramps Payment Experience with Zero Fees (Photo: Business Wire)

Legend Trading is a leading crypto trading firm that offers a comprehensive fiat-to-crypto gateway for crypto exchanges, wallets, banks, and NFT platforms to integrate and enable their customers to buy and sell crypto with bank transfers and credit/debit cards. It supports seven different fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, and JPY for fast-transfer services. It is trusted by 700+ institutional clients and has over $10 billion annual trading volume.

As the “People’s Exchange”, KuCoin is committed to lowering the threshold for users to enter the crypto world and providing better fiat-to-crypto transaction services. By integrating Legend Trading payments, its institutional-grade trading service allows access to the most competitive fiat-to-crypto pricing, zero fees, deep liquidity, and the ability to make bigger bank transfers, which will bring great convenience to fiat users seeking to purchase cryptos.

Johnny Lyu, Chief Executive Officer at KuCoin, said:

“Fiat on-ramps are the gateway for crypto newcomers. To allow new users to buy crypto with ease, KuCoin currently supports 50+ fiat currencies and over 70 payment methods, such as VISA, PayPal, Mastercard, and more. Partnering with Legend Trading will provide even more trading options to our crypto community and enable KuCoin to expand its accessibility globally.”

Curis Wang, Chief Operation Officer at Legend Trading, commented on the partnership:

“Legend Trading is glad to partner with KuCoin, one of the most innovative exchanges in the world, and we’re excited to help bolster its services to clients. Our company has been very successful in providing OTC services to professional institutions. Now we are bringing our services to the much bigger retail-user market by offering a fiat-to-crypto gateway. We hope that our solution will help the major institutions and accelerate the broad adoption of cryptocurrency eventually.”

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides spot trading, margin trading, P2Pfiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, please, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About Legend Trading

Legend Trading is a leading crypto trading firm with a $10 billion+ yearly trading volume. Its over-the-counter (OTC) trading service offers deep liquidity and customizable services that are suited for brokerage firms, investment advisors, family offices, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. Legend Trading also offers a comprehensive fiat-to-crypto gateway for banks, crypto exchanges, wallets, and NFT platforms to integrate and enable their customers to buy/sell crypto with bank transfers and credit/debit cards.

For more information, please visit https://www.legendtrading.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005069/en/

CONTACT: Emma Haul

media@kucoin.com

KEYWORD: SEYCHELLES AFRICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CRYPTOCURRENCY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: KuCoin

PUB: 09/22/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/22/2022 09:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Faraday Future Execs Received Death Threats As Production Start Nears

Luxury electric vehicle startup Faraday Future says it has been the target of a misinformation campaign aimed at disrupting its plans to put its first model into production. The company says this had a negative impact on its ability to raise the funds it needed to move forward and according to a recent report, members of the board reportedly received threats of physical violence and even death from other members of the board.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiat Currencies#Trading Platform#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nft#Cad#Chf
Motley Fool

Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week

The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates, making it tougher for companies like Invitae to raise cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Procore Opens First MENA Office in Dubai to Reinforce Industry Commitment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office, located in Dubai’s Internet City, following a successful launch in the region last year. This new office reflects Procore’s long-term investment and commitment to the MENA region, and signifies the company’s continued growth and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
CNBC

Wall Street milestone: ETF popularity hits record number

ETFs are seeing a record surge in popularity. The industry hit a milestone with more than 3,000 ETFs trading simultaneously for the first time ever this month — a 30% increase since December 2020, according to Morningstar. And this year investors are taking more active strategies, such as single-stock...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

FPT Software Launches Chipmaking Subsidiary; Produces First Semiconductor Chips

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of global sales 1. IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 percent over 2021 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005082/en/ FPT Tower - FPT Corporation’s headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

3 Top Recommendations for New Investors

MAA isn't a sexy 10-bagger, but it’s steady and reliable: the perfect foundation for any new investor. Gladstone Land's diversification makes it a good addition to most portfolios. American Tower's reliability, track record, and growth opportunities are hard to beat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
MARKETS
TheConversationAU

What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide

Optus, Australia’s second largest telecommunications company, announced on September 22 that identifying details of up to 9.8 million customers were stolen from their customer database. The details, dating back to 2017, include names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, and – for some customers – addresses and driver’s licence...
AMAZON
The Associated Press

CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, has collaborated with CAC Corporation (CAC) to integrate its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, into CAC’s facial recognition payment system. The existing unmanned convenience store, “Ministop Pocket,” within CAC’s headquarters, now utilizes facial recognition in their Point of Sale (POS) terminal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005142/en/ CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store (Photo: Business Wire)
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly decline echoing US slide on rate worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, reflecting pessimism over weakness on Wall Street as the squeeze by central banks around the world to curb inflation weighs on investor sentiment. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.1% in morning trading to 26,587.08. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.3% to...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Introducing Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—A New Holiday Shopping Event for Members to Save Big October 11 and October 12

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today, Amazon unveiled Prime Early Access Sale, a new two-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members. The event begins October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT and runs through October 12 in 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005058/en/ (Graphic: Prime Early Access Sale)
INTERNET
BBC

Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation

Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Napster Hires Roblox Former Global Head of Music, Jon Vlassopulos, as CEO

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Napster, the longest running independent music streaming service in the world, announced today it has hired Jon Vlassopulos as its next CEO. The company also announced a new funding round with participation from existing investors and new backers including Hivemind, Algorand, SkyBridge Capital, Alumni Ventures, Borderless Capital, and G20 Ventures, which will accelerate Napster’s Web3 initiatives. Brevan Howard Digital, Arrington Capital, and RSE Ventures are also among the existing investors of the music brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005054/en/ Napster CEO, Jon Vlassopulos (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Disperse, which brings AI-fuelled data to construction projects, raises $16M

Founded out of London in 2015, Disperse effectively creates a digital version of an entire construction site, including visual snapshots that track the progress of work to help all stakeholders — regardless of where they’re based — keep up with things. For this, someone employed on the site (e.g. a project manager) walks around equipped with a standard 360° camera at regular intervals, and the resulting imagery is fed directly into the Disperse platform which processes the visuals and applies computer vision techniques to figure out what’s happening.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

On Deck tried to do it all. Now, it’s trying to do less, better

“Now that we are a leaner company with a focused mandate, it makes sense to return to our origins and operate as we had been for much of our history,” an On Deck spokesperson said via email. “Erik will remain deeply involved in On Deck, just as he has been since our beginnings.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy