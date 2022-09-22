ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Sergeant Charged With Battery For Pinning Boy To Sidewalk In Park Ridge Pleads Not Guilty

By Mack Liederman
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Park Ridge, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Park Ridge, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Police Sergeant#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Puerto Rican
WGN News

Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
southwestregionalpublishing.com

McCarthy named permanent police chief in Willow Springs

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was sworn in last week as the new permanent police chief in Willow Springs. McCarthy, who has been serving as acting police chief since April, was sworn in by Bob Sprinkle, longtime resident and chairman of the Willow Springs Police Commission. He served as...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
WGN News

Rideshare passenger shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Jaliyah Luckett: Missing Chicago girl last seen a week ago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to police, Jaliyah Luckett was last seen Sept. 19, 2022, in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue on the city's West Side. She was wearing a black tank top and white shorts. When...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy