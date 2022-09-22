Chicago Police Sergeant Charged With Battery For Pinning Boy To Sidewalk In Park Ridge Pleads Not Guilty

Read full article on original website
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say
The man approached the woman and began pulling her towards a van when she was able to escape, police say
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens door of Chicago building, shoots 3 people inside: police
A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition. Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital. A third man, 29, was...
Elgin Police offers explanation about man making threats with knife
Elgin Police are explaining why only a few residents were warned about a man outdoors threatening people with a knife. Elgin Police shut down a section of Willard Road on Wednesday, in response to the incident.
cwbchicago.com
Man is caught driving a stolen car while on bail for a gun case, a robbery case, and another stolen auto case, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man who is on bail for robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a stolen motor vehicle was caught driving another stolen car this week in Chicago. Keuwer Nunez now has four felony cases pending, and he’s being held without bail—at least for...
3-year-old boy dies days after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan from Navy Pier: family
The family of the 3-year-old boy who was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan Monday said that he passed away Sunday morning.
Cop who caused crash that killed elderly woman, hurt 10 other officers should be fired, CPD watchdog says
Police misconduct investigators have recommended that Chicago police Supt. David Brown fire an officer who “endangered numerous lives” when authorities say he caused a 2019 crash that left an elderly woman dead on the West Side.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during argument in Logan Square, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during an argument on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
ABC7 Chicago
Barrington man dies in Lake County Jail hours after being booked, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man died Friday just hours after being booked into the Lake County Jail, officials reported. The 51-year-old, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive while lying in bed in a cell about 8:30 p.m., the Lake County sheriff's office said in a statement. The...
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
cwbchicago.com
3-time convicted burglar, on bail for 2 burglaries, burglarized 3 more Lakeview homes this week, prosecutors say
A three-time convicted burglars on bail for two burglary cases, burglarized three more Lakeview homes on Wednesday evening, prosecutors say. Chicago police allegedly found property belonging to all of the latest victims in his backpack. The Lakeview break-ins occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on September 21. Prosecutors said...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
McCarthy named permanent police chief in Willow Springs
Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was sworn in last week as the new permanent police chief in Willow Springs. McCarthy, who has been serving as acting police chief since April, was sworn in by Bob Sprinkle, longtime resident and chairman of the Willow Springs Police Commission. He served as...
Chicago man charged after Northwestern student seriously injured in Evanston hit-and-run
The driver was identified through surveillance and allegedly admitted to police he fled the scene after striking the victim, according to police.
Rideshare passenger shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
Chicago shooting: 2 shot inside apartment in Chatham, police say
Two people were shot inside an apartment on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Jaliyah Luckett: Missing Chicago girl last seen a week ago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to police, Jaliyah Luckett was last seen Sept. 19, 2022, in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue on the city's West Side. She was wearing a black tank top and white shorts. When...
cwbchicago.com
‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ 4-time felon, on parole for carjacking, committed another carjacking in Uptown this week, prosecutors say
A four-time convicted felon on parole for carjacking is accused of carjacking a driver outside a Chicago fast food restaurant on Thursday morning. “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” Alfredo Gutierrez allegedly ordered the victim in Spanish as the hijacking unfolded around 7:17 a.m. at Dunkin’, 4559 North Broadway, in Uptown.
