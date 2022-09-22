ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan

It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan

It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

HGTV Is Looking for a Fixer-Upper Family in Michigan

It's easy to spend hours and hours going down the home renovation rabbit hole on TV. Whether it's real-time or on-demand, you can view home reno shows 24/7. Cable network HGTV has made a cottage industry out of airing home renovation shows. The TV giant is home to literally hundreds of home reno shows, from stalwarts like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to newer programs like Renovation Impossible and Farmhouse Fixer.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall

We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Mackinac Island’s Famous Brigadoon Rebuilt After Damaging Fire

How many times have you visited Mackinac Island? I personally love Mackinac Island and have been there over a dozen times. It is one of the most beautiful destinations in the state of Michigan. What's not to love? There's so much history and so much to learn while visiting the island, as well as their famous Mackinac Island fudge, horse drawn carriage rides, and so much more.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Can You Get Same-Day Married in Michigan?

I'm pretty excited because in a month, I'm getting married to my best friend and the love of my life. We're excited, and of course with an engagement comes announcements and big decisions on what to do for your special day. Do we spend thousands on something crazy and elegant?
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Does Michigan Have The Most Dutch Ancestry Of Any State?

The old saying goes, "if you ain't Dutch, you ain't much1" West Michigan is VERY Dutch, but how Dutch is the whole state?. Michigan Is A Little Over Four Percent Dutch-American. According to the most recent census data from the 2020 United States census, Michigan is 4.28% Dutch ancestry, with...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

