Read full article on original website
Related
The Stars Are Out in West Michigan! New Public Observatory Prepares For Grand Opening
I've said it once, I'll say it again: I'm a total space nerd! I love anything and everything having to do with the cosmos. I'm especially a fan of stargazing here in west Michigan. Luckily for me we have several resources for amateur astronomers in Michigan which include the Kalamazoo...
Take A Sip: Make Your Own Michigan Apple Cider Easily At Home
Fall is here, you can feel the crisp breeze blowing in the air as the leaves wave their colorful goodbye to us for the year. It's time to get ready for the colder half of the year and the holidays to come. I believe we all fall into two camps...
First Freeze Coming Very Soon to Your Closest Michigan City
I don't know about you but I have many flowers in the front yard and in the back yard and they're not ready to see the first freeze anytime soon. And what about those Michiganders who have herbs and veggies still in the garden? They are very delicate when it comes to freezing temperatures.
World’s Longest Timber Towered Suspension Bridge is in Michigan
Are you ready to see something absolutely spectacular? Skybridge Michigan, the world's longest timber towered suspension bridge opens to the public on Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Where is Skybridge Michigan located? None other than Boyne Mountain Resort. I can't wait to see this incredible bridge!. And trust me...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan’s Native American Petroglyphs Are Believed to Be 300 to 1000 years old
I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "petroglyph" I think of ancient civilizations in Egypt or natives from the deserts out west-- not my own backyard of Michigan. Imagine my surprise when I learned that Michigan does in fact have a collection of historical petroglyphs and they're believed to be between 300 to 1000 years old!
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan
It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Hayrides & More
After a long, hot summer, there's now a chill in the air. It's finally fall in Mid-Michigan! Here are some fun things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of September 23-25, 2022. Campers at Van Buren State Park in South Haven will be able...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Just in Time for Halloween, Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum is Opening
If you love being scared; if you enjoy horror movies and stories in more than just the Halloween season, then this museum is just for you. Michigan's First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon. Michigan is getting its first-ever year-round horror museum thanks to native Michigander, Nate Thompson. Nate Thompson is...
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. So, I decided to hunt for my own, and it turns out, it's actually pretty easy to find them. It all started in a souvenir...
HGTV Is Looking for a Fixer-Upper Family in Michigan
It's easy to spend hours and hours going down the home renovation rabbit hole on TV. Whether it's real-time or on-demand, you can view home reno shows 24/7. Cable network HGTV has made a cottage industry out of airing home renovation shows. The TV giant is home to literally hundreds of home reno shows, from stalwarts like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to newer programs like Renovation Impossible and Farmhouse Fixer.
When Will the Deer Rut Be For Michigan Whitetail Hunters in 2022?
Even though Michigan's firearm season for whitetail deer is November 15 that doesn't necessarily mean that is when the bucks are in full rut. So what is the rut? It is the name of the deer breeding season that happens in three phases, seeking, chasing, and breeding. Usually, the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Castles You Can Find in Michigan When You’re Feeling Medieval
For a midwestern state, Michigan seems to have a lot of castles. In the past, we've featured articles about castle-like homes in Michigan for sale:. And, we've given you fun facts about another castle-like home in Battle Creek:. But, as it turns out, there are plenty more castles to see...
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall
We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
Mackinac Island’s Famous Brigadoon Rebuilt After Damaging Fire
How many times have you visited Mackinac Island? I personally love Mackinac Island and have been there over a dozen times. It is one of the most beautiful destinations in the state of Michigan. What's not to love? There's so much history and so much to learn while visiting the island, as well as their famous Mackinac Island fudge, horse drawn carriage rides, and so much more.
Inside the Daniel J. Morrell Shipwreck: Lake Huron, Michigan
It's a good guess that the exact number of shipwrecks will never be determined. Any type of boat, ship, or floating transport you can think of - there is probably a wreck for it at the bottom of one of our Great Lakes...and even in our inland lakes. The one...
Can You Get Same-Day Married in Michigan?
I'm pretty excited because in a month, I'm getting married to my best friend and the love of my life. We're excited, and of course with an engagement comes announcements and big decisions on what to do for your special day. Do we spend thousands on something crazy and elegant?
Does Michigan Have The Most Dutch Ancestry Of Any State?
The old saying goes, "if you ain't Dutch, you ain't much1" West Michigan is VERY Dutch, but how Dutch is the whole state?. Michigan Is A Little Over Four Percent Dutch-American. According to the most recent census data from the 2020 United States census, Michigan is 4.28% Dutch ancestry, with...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0