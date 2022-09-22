Read full article on original website
Standout '25 DB Daryus Dixson talks new offer from Oklahoma
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei sophomore visited Oklahoma over the weekend and walked away with a scholarship offer from the Sooners.
Personnel Update and Walkthroughs at Sunday Evening Practice
Here is a personnel update from UCLA's Sunday evening practice as it prepares in for Washington on Friday...
Photos: Women's Volleyball drops to 0-2 in conference with loss to Washington
The UCLA Women's Volleyball team dropped to 0-2 in Pac 12 play with a 3-1 loss to the Washington Huskies on Sunday afternoon in Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins, buoyed by the insertion of sophomore Charitie Luper to the starting lineup, started out strong by winning the first set 25-21 and hitting .625 with only 3 errors. The score was reversed in set two, with the visiting Huskies winning 25-21. Washington would win the final two sets by the margin of 25-17 and 25-19 to improve to 10-2 overall and 2-o in conference play, while the Bruins fell to 6-5 overall and 0-2 in Pac 12 conference play. UCLA will try to even its conference record next week when they host Utah and Colorado on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
CSDR wants to prove itself as best deaf football team in country
It’s a silent war. A battle of deception. A game of long-awaited open communication — but some needed to be hidden. Players for Riverside’s California School for the Deaf sported black armbands during their game Saturday, a secret code of symbols that corresponded to coach Keith Adams’ frantic signing from the sidelines.
Oregon State's Top Performers vs No. 7 USC
A seven-game home winning streak and perfect start to the 2022 season came to an end for Oregon State on Saturday in a 17-14 heartbreaking defeat to No. 7 USC at Reser Stadium. The Trojans squeaked out the narrow win in what could have been their final trip to Corvallis for the foreseeable future, dashing the Beavers’ hopes of pulling off another program-defining upset in the series.
USC vs. Oregon State football: Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch receive media praise after Trojans' 17-14 win
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was just 16-of-36 passing for 180 yards and one touchdown. Pitt transfer and Trojans star wide receiver Jordan Addison was mostly shut down, catching three passes for 42 yards and one touchdowns. Running back Travis Dye, an Oregon transfer, ran 19 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. However, it was the defense that ruine Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan's night. Grinch's unit forced four interceptions on the evening, including a game-sealing pick for USC with just 35 seconds left.
Etiwanda loses to Cajon
Cajon’s powerful football team was too much for Etiwanda in a non-league matchup on Sept. 23. The Eagles saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in a 37-9 loss at the Etiwanda field. Cajon moved out to a 24-0 lead before Etiwanda responded in the fourth quarter...
Photos: Rancho Cucamonga rolls against Vista Murrieta in homecoming game
RANCHO CUCAMONGA– The Cougars dominated against Vista Murrieta in highlight fashion on Friday, making their 39-21 victory a homecoming game to remember. In his starting debut, freshman QB Jacob Chambers threw for 3 touchdowns and over 300 yards. Jonah Dawson accounted for the majority of ...
Week 6 of high school football season features six local games
The high school football season rolls on with week 6, headlined by a full Desert Valley League schedule, while five of six Desert Empire League teams are off ahead of starting league play next week. Six in Week 6. pic.twitter.com/2TAXBN8JzI— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 23, 2022 Yucca Valley - 42@Desert Hot Springs - 0FCathedral City The post Week 6 of high school football season features six local games appeared first on KESQ.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 23
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s score on our scoreboard throughout the night.
La Verne police investigating battery report involving a Damien High School football coach
Following Bishop Amat's 35-7 win over Damien on Friday, both teams were rushed off the field after the handshake line turned into a rowdy scrum. The La Verne police department confirmed on Saturday morning that it is investigating a "battery report" from the postgame melee. Here's the ...
Lovett Industrial Announces the Acquisition of 13 Acres in the Inland Empire
HIGHLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of 13 acres within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East. Lovett Industrial will develop a single 285,000-square-foot rear-load class A industrial building, which will be Lovett Industrial’s first project in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005056/en/ The proposed 285,000-square-foot class A industrial building will be situated within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East (Graphic: Business Wire)
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is held in Fontana
The 7th Annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is in the books. The Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana sponsor the event. It was held in the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion adjacent to the Jessie Turner Fitness...
Breaking the Cycle of Harm
The quest to stop unnecessary deaths of Black birthing people. “I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Fights at Yucca Valley High School prove challenging for both students and parents
If you have a student at Yucca Valley High School – you may have heard reports of increased fights breaking out at Yucca Valley High School on Wednesday. On the heels of an earlier report about a potential threat that was ultimately proven to be unfounded – z107.7 began receiving emails and calls from parents who say they were concerned with what their kids were sharing with them during school and when they got home.
New Stater Bros. store slated for Riverside
Stater Bros. will open a store next week in Riverside. The supermarket at 7200 Arlington Ave. covers nearly 50,000 square feet in a former Kmart building, according to a statement. It will replace a 44-year-old store, about two miles away, at 10370 Arlington Ave. “With this new store in Riverside,...
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA—-“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market update
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.
