The UCLA Women's Volleyball team dropped to 0-2 in Pac 12 play with a 3-1 loss to the Washington Huskies on Sunday afternoon in Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins, buoyed by the insertion of sophomore Charitie Luper to the starting lineup, started out strong by winning the first set 25-21 and hitting .625 with only 3 errors. The score was reversed in set two, with the visiting Huskies winning 25-21. Washington would win the final two sets by the margin of 25-17 and 25-19 to improve to 10-2 overall and 2-o in conference play, while the Bruins fell to 6-5 overall and 0-2 in Pac 12 conference play. UCLA will try to even its conference record next week when they host Utah and Colorado on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

