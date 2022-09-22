ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
In Touch Weekly

College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
