The Hill

Harris calls US-Japan alliance a ‘cornerstone’ during Tokyo stop

Vice President Harris touted the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance on Monday during a visit with the country’s prime minister in Tokyo. Harris met with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at Akasaka Palace while leading a U.S. delegation to the country for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, a visit that also comes amid regional security concerns from China and North Korea.
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
The Conversation U.S.

A seismic change has taken place at the Supreme Court – but it's not clear if the shift is about principle or party

In the summer of 2022, the U.S. witnessed a dramatic change in how the majority of Supreme Court justices understand the Constitution. At the end of a single term, the court rejected the long-standing constitutional right to abortion, expanded gun rights and ruled that religion can have a bigger role in public institutions. These outcomes reflect a seismic shift in U.S. law and policy, but scholars of the court dispute what kind of change it was, exactly – a principled or partisan one. As a close observer of constitutional politics, I believe this is an important debate with deep...
The Associated Press

SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Nicole Zube as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Zube joins SpartanNash from Kellogg Company, where she most recently served as Head of HR – U.S. Commercial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005251/en/ SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
