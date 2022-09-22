Read full article on original website
Related
Harris calls US-Japan alliance a ‘cornerstone’ during Tokyo stop
Vice President Harris touted the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance on Monday during a visit with the country’s prime minister in Tokyo. Harris met with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at Akasaka Palace while leading a U.S. delegation to the country for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, a visit that also comes amid regional security concerns from China and North Korea.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
A seismic change has taken place at the Supreme Court – but it's not clear if the shift is about principle or party
In the summer of 2022, the U.S. witnessed a dramatic change in how the majority of Supreme Court justices understand the Constitution. At the end of a single term, the court rejected the long-standing constitutional right to abortion, expanded gun rights and ruled that religion can have a bigger role in public institutions. These outcomes reflect a seismic shift in U.S. law and policy, but scholars of the court dispute what kind of change it was, exactly – a principled or partisan one. As a close observer of constitutional politics, I believe this is an important debate with deep...
Larry Summers called it again on the collapse of the British pound. Here’s how much worse it could get, analysts say
The pound plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former U.S. Capitol Police chief has deal for Jan. 6 book
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 siege has a book deal. Steven A. Sund’s “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6” will come out Jan. 3, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.
SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Nicole Zube as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Zube joins SpartanNash from Kellogg Company, where she most recently served as Head of HR – U.S. Commercial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005251/en/ SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Picket line college lecturers say strike is most significant they have taken
Striking college lecturers have said the industrial action is the most significant they have taken because of the cost-of-living crisis. About 4,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 31 colleges in England will take up to 10 days of strike action over the coming weeks. The union...
Comments / 0