CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 Lexus NX450h+ Is a RAV4 Prime in a Fancier Wrapper
The second generation of the Lexus NX, the brand's compact luxury SUV, doesn't look a whole lot different than the first, but there are substantive changes beneath the sheetmetal. Nowhere is that truer than with the new NX450h+ plug-in-hybrid variant. The reworked NX exterior isn't quite the riot of creased...
Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer
This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you. The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.
2024 Ford Mustang Convertible
The unveiling of the 2024 Ford Mustang range brought with it a few interesting new elements, not the least of which is the highly-anticipated Dark Horse coupe model. The Ford Mustang Convertible lineup retains two engine options for 2024, with the higher output GT Convertible reviewed separately. The less-powerful EcoBoost Convertible did get its share of TLC, however, and promises to give buyers even more driving pleasure than before. With more duality in this format, you can enjoy drop-top cruising and the occasional burnout on track - but if you were hoping for a manual transmission, you're plumb out of luck. Based on a heavily revised version of the old platform, but with a substantially revised engine, is the EcoBoost Mustang all you need for your drop-top thrills? Or is something missing from the equation?
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz's Electric G-Class SUV Will Arrive in 2024
Back in 2019, Mercedes-Benz sent a jolt through the automotive industry when they announced that they were working on a zero-emission version of their G-Class SUV dubbed the EQG. Now, CEO Ola Källenius has provided more info on when, exactly the electric G-Class would become available to the general public. Per a report from Autoblog, Källenius told members of the media that the special vehicle should be brought to market by the end of 2024.
Autoweek.com
Audi Claims EV Model Dominance in the US—Beating Even Tesla
Audi reaffirms its commitment to going all electric, and so far counts five models in its North American lineup, with more than 8000 sold through the first half of 2022. Through 2026, when the automaker say it will introduce only EVs, Audi will invest 19 billion euros in electrification. It...
Rare Porsche 914/6 GT Is A Little Known Racing Legend
Long before the 718 Boxster and Cayman hit the scene, Porsche had smaller, more affordable sports car offerings in its range. In the '80s and '90s, they were the 924, 944, and 968 ranges. Before that, however, the German firm worked with now-parent company Volkswagen to create the 914. While...
Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck
Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights. The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood. The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner...
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: Crossover SUV Competition!
Check out this 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Honda CR-V comparison and find out what each crossover SUV has to offer. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BBC
Car dealer Peter Vardy hits record sales as demand soars
Scottish car dealer Peter Vardy saw record sales last year as demand for vehicles outstripped supply. Turnover for the North Lanarkshire-based group reached £572m, while pre-tax profits climbed to £26.1m. Vardy said demand and prices for new and used cars "tipped sharply upwards" after vehicle manufacturing was hit...
yankodesign.com
This electric scooter fit for a Bond movie is something you can own right now
Electric scooters are the rage in modern times given their compact form and practical aesthetics. The two-wheeled rides are well suited for urban landscape, and their minimal carbon footprint is mild on the already battered planet. Most electric scooters are made out of plastic material but if you’re someone who’s craving a classy electric commuter, look no further than the Nano designed by Bandit 9.
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
Autoweek.com
Cut-Down Engine of the Week: Oldsmobile 4.3 Diesel
Nearly five years have passed since our last episode of the Cut-Down Engine of the Week series, in which we admired International Harvester's one-bank-of-a-V8 Comanche four-cylinder. The half-a-V8 method has saved many an engineering and production dollar for vehicle manufacturers, as has the two-thirds-of-a-straight-six design, but perhaps the most popular means of lopping cylinders off a proven mill has been the V8-based V6.
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Toyota Avalon Alternatives You Need to Test Drive
If you want an alternative to the Toyota Avalon, the Lexus ES or Nissan Maxima are great options. However, you could also opt for a Chrysler 300 or Acura Integra to change things up. The post 4 Toyota Avalon Alternatives You Need to Test Drive appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carbon-Fiber Teardrop Camper Has Queen Bed, Weighs Just 500 Pounds
Camper trailers are available in various sizes and shapes, but those looking to save weight should look at the Rift Utility Camper. It uses carbon fiber for the teardrop’s shell, making for a lightweight trailer that weighs less than 500 pounds (226 kilograms) and can be towed by a variety of vehicles with a tow hitch.
Why Don’t Both of My Car’s Battery Terminals Have Covers?
Let’s say you’ve got your car’s front hood up and you accidentally set a wrench on top of the battery. If the wrench touches both the positive (+) and negative (-) battery terminals, it could cause a spark that ignites the battery’s mixture of hydrogen and oxygen gases.
insideevs.com
Giant’s Roam E+ Could Be The Most Versatile E-Bike In The Market
I think it’s safe to assume that nearly all avid cyclists have owned or experienced at least one bicycle from popular bike maker Giant. In the twenty odd years I’ve been taking cycling seriously, I’ve owned a total of five bikes from Giant alone, and I can say without a shadow of a doubt that the company makes some of the best value-for-money, performance-oriented bikes.
