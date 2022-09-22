ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WQAD

1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona

COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
COLONA, IL
KMOV

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
BRENTWOOD, MO
Q985

Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding

This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
insideedition.com

Missouri Elementary School Students Receive Free Backpacks With School Supplies

Elementary school students from Missouri received free backpacks for the start of their school year. It was a typical school day for Fairview Elementary School students in St. Louis until their principal, Melisha Mack, made an announcement that Inside Edition's Deborah Norville had exciting news for them. The Kids In Need Foundation handed out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies for the students.
MISSOURI STATE
WCIA

Hospitals offering free mammograms in October

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Women who are either uninsured or underinsured have a chance to receive a free mammogram next month. The hospitals of the Memorial Health system will offer free mammograms to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with most of the hospitals offering the free screenings every Monday in October. Each hospital has a […]
DECATUR, IL
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL

