Eight tourists killed on active volcano after horror plunge at 14,000ft as icy 70mph gales delay chopper rescue
EIGHT tourists have died attempting to climb an active volcano when part of a group plunged 14,000ft to their deaths. Several of the party remain stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east as 70mph gales hamper rescue efforts following the horror fall on Saturday. The group of...
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
10-Year-Old Son of Slain News Anchor in Critical Condition Post-Op
A gruesome attack on WWJ950’s radio anchor Jim Matthews and his family on Friday left the Chesterfield newsman dead and sent three of his loved ones to the hospital. Matthews’ eldest child, Hunter Matthews, 10, is in critical condition after he was beaten and bound in a closet by his father’s attacker—a 54-year-old family friend. Matthews successfully underwent brain and ear surgery and is currently sedated in a pediatric ICU, according to the child’s aunt, Ashley Quigley, who wrote in a GoFundMe that he is going “through the biggest challenge he has yet to face; recovering from a vicious, needless attack.” Other injured parties include Matthews’ 5-year-old daughter Rosie, whom Quigley said is “doing well,” and his girlfriend Nichole Guertin, 35, who suffered multiple stab wounds. Police say the attacker is also in an area hospital after they found him with self-inflicted wounds and in the midst of a heroin overdose in Matthews’ basement. “It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie,” Matthews’ brother, Joe Nicolai, said to ABC affiliate WXYZ Detroit.Read it at NBC News
Family of 4 killed in fiery crash with big-rig that ran stop sign while Indian parents were visiting 2 kids living in US
A DEVASTATING crash killed a family of four after a big rig ran a stop sign and slammed into their vehicle, according to officials. The driver of the truck told authorities that his brakes had failed, resulting in the crash on Interstate 17 in Arizona on Sunday. Both vehicles were...
EXCLUSIVE – PICTURED: British woman, 29, who drowned while scuba diving in Albania – as devastated boyfriend says dive instructor 'didn't pay much attention' while checking gear before they went in the water
The sister of a British woman who drowned in front of her boyfriend while scuba diving in Albania this week said today: 'It is devastating. We are heartbroken.'. Rebecca Gannon, 29, nicknamed Beccie, from Stone in Staffordshire tragically died on holiday in Albania on Monday afternoon. Her tearful sibling Sam...
Three-month-old baby is hurt by clump of dirt thrown from scaffolding by three boys aged between 10 and 14
Police are hunting three boys aged between 10 and 14 after a clump of dirt thrown from scaffolding hit a three-month-old baby boy. The three boys are believed to have climbed scaffolding onto a roof and then collected lumps of moss and other debris they found which they hurled at passers-by below.
Devoted Kansas Grandmother Mysteriously Disappears After Missing Shopping Trip
When a beloved Kansas grandmother failed to show up for a planned shopping trip, her children knew something just wasn't right. Those fears were confirmed when daughter Rita Boller arrived at mother Patricia Kimmi’s Horton home on Nov. 7, 2009 and discovered her purse and cell phone inside the house, but found no sign of the missing 58-year-old, according to “An Unexpected Killer,” airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
Woman Plummets 20 Feet During Monkey Attack, Gets Impaled by Steel Rod
An Indian woman fell more than 20 feet and was impaled by a steel rod during an alleged monkey attack in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. And she miraculously survived to tell the tale. The accident happened when a 20-year-old woman named Khatija was desperately fending off a group of monkeys as...
thebrag.com
Man arrested over helicopter crash that killed Australian TV star
An Australian man has been arrested over a helicopter crash that killed Chris Wilson, who was a cast member of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler TV show. Wilson was killed on February 28th when he was hanging out of a helicopter in the NT outback and it crashed into a swamp. The TV star was attached by a harness to the aircraft so that he could harvest eggs from crocodile nests in hard-to-access areas.
Thailand: Hero rescuers save struggling dog from raging flood
Footage captures the moment a struggling dog was rescued from raging flood waters in Thailand.The pooch was seen floating through the muddy torrents after being washed away by the deluge following heavy rain in the Rayong province on Wednesday (7 September).Rescue teams evacuating residents noticed the dog as it battled to stay afloat while paddling against the powerful currents.They grabbed its tail and pulled it to safety to take it to a nearby evacuation centre where they hope his owner will recognise him.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Drone footage captures aftermath of flash flooding in GeorgiaBaby dolphin with ‘low chance’ of survival nursed back to health by veterinary teamDRC officials fall over as bridge collapses during ribbon-cutting ceremony
Care assistant, 23, dies two weeks after falling from a nightclub fire escape during a night out
A 23-year-old care home assistant has died almost two weeks after falling from a nightclub fire escape. Katie Davenport, 23, fell from the fire escape at Hey Amigos in Southport, Merseyside, at around 2.55am on September 4. The incident prompted a huge emergency services response and Katie was rushed to...
Severely short-sighted Chinese worker is found alive in 'miracle' rescue after wandering around remote mountains without his glasses for 17 DAYS looking for help following deadly earthquake
A short-sighted Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwestern Sichuan province earlier this month, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
Horrifically injured woman is awarded more than $1MILLION compo after wedging her handbag in train doors while trying to catch it as it departed
A woman has won a huge payout after falling between a moving train and the platform when her bag was caught in the door. Aluk Majok Chol was awarded more than $1 million in a David and Goliath courtroom battle against Sydney Trains after she was seriously injured in 2016.
39-Year-Old Woman Killed in Horrifying Shark Attack
A shark attack in South Africa left a 39-year-old woman dead. This is the second fatal shark encounter in the last few months in the area. Officials shut down the beaches around Plettenberg Bay following the attack earlier this morning. The woman, who officials believe was visiting from Cape Town, was in the water early in the morning.
insideedition.com
Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
The family of a 2-year-old coyote attack victim say they plan to sue the city where the incident took place as they release images of the girl’s gruesome injuries. In April, the youngster was enjoying a outing with her family in Huntington Beach, California, when the coyote came up and pounced, knocked her down and bit her face in the horrific attack that was captured on surveillance camera.
Helicopter Hits Power Line, Crashes to the Ground in Heart-Stopping Video
A video of a helicopter hitting a power line before crashing to the ground is shocking people as it circulates the internet, but not for obvious reasons. The accident, which took place on Wed Sept. 21, has gone viral because everyone aboard survived. And after watching, it’s clear that it’s a miracle.
BBC
Ovingdean fall leaves boy, 10, critically injured
A 10-year-old boy is critically ill after police said he "fell from a height" on the East Sussex coast. Sussex Police said the boy, who was visiting the area, fell at Ovingdean at about 17:00 BST on Saturday. He was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
