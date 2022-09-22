A gruesome attack on WWJ950’s radio anchor Jim Matthews and his family on Friday left the Chesterfield newsman dead and sent three of his loved ones to the hospital. Matthews’ eldest child, Hunter Matthews, 10, is in critical condition after he was beaten and bound in a closet by his father’s attacker—a 54-year-old family friend. Matthews successfully underwent brain and ear surgery and is currently sedated in a pediatric ICU, according to the child’s aunt, Ashley Quigley, who wrote in a GoFundMe that he is going “through the biggest challenge he has yet to face; recovering from a vicious, needless attack.” Other injured parties include Matthews’ 5-year-old daughter Rosie, whom Quigley said is “doing well,” and his girlfriend Nichole Guertin, 35, who suffered multiple stab wounds. Police say the attacker is also in an area hospital after they found him with self-inflicted wounds and in the midst of a heroin overdose in Matthews’ basement. “It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie,” Matthews’ brother, Joe Nicolai, said to ABC affiliate WXYZ Detroit.Read it at NBC News

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO