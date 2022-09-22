Read full article on original website
wissports.net
Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week Nominees: Week 7
The Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week allows you, the fans, to pick what you feel is the biggest high school football game in the state each week. Not only will that game get featured on WisSports.net, but WSN General Manager Travis Wilson will make it his destination that week, with updates, photos, videos, and stories from the big game.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WBAY Green Bay
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you attended the Green Bay Packers’ home opener Sunday night you witnessed some history: the final flyover of the Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon. In the night sky above Lambeau Field Sunday, it was a moment Col. Charlie Merkel won’t soon...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
seehafernews.com
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
Making Calls in Southern Wisconsin Will Be a Bit Annoying Next Yearcause you a little ggravation
Soon 608 will not be the only area code in southern Wisconsin but one part of that change coming in 2023 will cause you a little aggravation. On Thursday (9/22), the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced that by the end of 2023, the 608 area code will run out of prefixes (the first three digits after the area code), according to wisn.com.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Have you ever been to Wisconsin? If you have visited this beautiful state before and you are looking for new places to explore, I've made a list with three beautiful but underrated places in Wisconsin that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. And if you've never been to Wisconsin, these places are a great starting point. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Wisconsin in the comments.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
wearegreenbay.com
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
spectrumnews1.com
Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally
MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
news8000.com
Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
WJFW-TV
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
Spectator
The Wisconsin flag is a travesty
What is the essence of Wisconsin? If you close your eyes and think about it, what images come to mind? Wisconsin is known for dairy, brewing companies, the Northwoods and a myriad of other icons. Whatever image you conjured, I can assure you it isn’t the abomination that is our...
seehafernews.com
One Day, 2 Polls, Slightly Different Results
Two new polls paint a slightly different picture in Wisconsin’s top two November races. Emerson College and Spectrum News, along with Siena College, released the polls Tuesday. Both polls give Governor Evers and Mandela Barnes slight leads in their respective races. Evers’ lead in the Emerson poll is within...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
