Wisconsin State

wissports.net

Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week Nominees: Week 7

The Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week allows you, the fans, to pick what you feel is the biggest high school football game in the state each week. Not only will that game get featured on WisSports.net, but WSN General Manager Travis Wilson will make it his destination that week, with updates, photos, videos, and stories from the big game.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you attended the Green Bay Packers’ home opener Sunday night you witnessed some history: the final flyover of the Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon. In the night sky above Lambeau Field Sunday, it was a moment Col. Charlie Merkel won’t soon...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant

The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
MANITOWOC, WI
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Have you ever been to Wisconsin? If you have visited this beautiful state before and you are looking for new places to explore, I've made a list with three beautiful but underrated places in Wisconsin that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. And if you've never been to Wisconsin, these places are a great starting point. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Wisconsin in the comments.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally

MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
WISCONSIN STATE
Spectator

The Wisconsin flag is a travesty

What is the essence of Wisconsin? If you close your eyes and think about it, what images come to mind? Wisconsin is known for dairy, brewing companies, the Northwoods and a myriad of other icons. Whatever image you conjured, I can assure you it isn’t the abomination that is our...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

One Day, 2 Polls, Slightly Different Results

Two new polls paint a slightly different picture in Wisconsin’s top two November races. Emerson College and Spectrum News, along with Siena College, released the polls Tuesday. Both polls give Governor Evers and Mandela Barnes slight leads in their respective races. Evers’ lead in the Emerson poll is within...
WISCONSIN STATE

