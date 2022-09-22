Read full article on original website
Related
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me from Success by Miki Berenyi review – a shoegaze star’s painful past
The Lush frontwoman’s memoir is a nuanced, honest portrait of a troubled childhood – and a corrective to a much-mythologised era. The 90s are often seen as synonymous with champagne supernovas in country houses, oversimplifications ingrained in the lore of Britpop. What really happened? Artists of all kinds ignited and flared for a time, forming a kaleidoscopic night sky obscured in retrospect by the light pollution given off by Blur v Oasis, Loaded and ladettes, flag-waving and parochialism.
12 TV Shows And Movies That Nailed Fat Characters And 11 That Totally Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
Comments / 0