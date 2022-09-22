FBI arrests Greenville man on fentanyl, other drug charges; Ayden police officer placed on leave

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants at two Pitt County homes this week and arrested a man indicted in a conspiracy to distribute meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

Treyvon Ladonte Page was arrested after a search of an apartment at 907 Allen Road in Greenville, according to a document from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. He was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 23.

The indictment said that between about 2018 and Aug. 18, Page “did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, agree and have a tacit understanding with other persons, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of fentanyl.”

The record says that Page distributed fentanyl on Feb. 22 in eastern North Carolina. It said that on June 7, June 21, July 1, July 19 and Aug. 9 of 2022 he distributed cocaine. He also distributed meth in the Aug. 9 incident.

The FBI also searched the residence of Ayden Police Department Lt. Charles Page in Grifton, Ayden Police Capt. David Dempsey said on Thursday. The department placed Page on administrative leave, Dempsy said.

Federal authorities offered few details about the investigation. Shelly Lynch, public information officer with the FBI’s Charlotte office, on Tuesday said that the FBI was “{span}engaged in court authorized investigative activity which includes search warrants.”{/span}

{span}Lynch on Thursday said “you would not be wrong” to say that the cases are related.{/span}

{span}According to Pitt County public tax records Charles Page is the owner of a building on 630 St. Joseph St. in Grifton. He has been with Ayden police since 2009 according to his biography on the department’s website. {/span}