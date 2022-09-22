ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Video shows train hit Colorado officer’s car with suspect inside

Police in Colorado released body cam footage showing the moment a train collided with a police patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks. A suspect was detained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. In the video, provided by FOX 31 Denver, two officers are seen detaining the driver...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
Big Tex returns to his spot in Fair Park for 2022 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS - Everyone’s favorite 55-foot-tall cowboy is returning to his usual spot at Fair Park Friday morning. Big Tex will celebrate his 70th birthday this year. He is also sporting a new shirt and jeans thanks to the folks at Dickies. Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe...
DALLAS, TX
Gun rights, school safety take center stage at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas - Gun rights and school safety in the wake of Uvalde were front and center at the Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin. Today's discussions highlighted the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans on how best to tackle gun violence four months to the day since 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas paid $411 million in fraudulent unemployment claims in pandemic, under 1% of claims

HOUSTON - $46 billion. That’s how much the U.S. Labor Department estimates was stolen in fraudulent unemployment claims across the country during the pandemic. For the period March 2020 to August 2021, the Texas Workforce Commission says it paid $411 million in benefits on about 63,000 unemployment claims that were later determined to be imposter fraud. That represents less than 1% of the $55 billion total claims paid.
TEXAS STATE

