Video shows train hit Colorado officer’s car with suspect inside
Police in Colorado released body cam footage showing the moment a train collided with a police patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks. A suspect was detained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. In the video, provided by FOX 31 Denver, two officers are seen detaining the driver...
Big Tex returns to his spot in Fair Park for 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS - Everyone’s favorite 55-foot-tall cowboy is returning to his usual spot at Fair Park Friday morning. Big Tex will celebrate his 70th birthday this year. He is also sporting a new shirt and jeans thanks to the folks at Dickies. Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe...
Gun rights, school safety take center stage at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas - Gun rights and school safety in the wake of Uvalde were front and center at the Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin. Today's discussions highlighted the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans on how best to tackle gun violence four months to the day since 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.
Texas: The Issue Is - Will Texas lawmakers raise the age to buy assault-style rifles?
This week’s Texas: The Issue Is focuses on the push to raise the age to buy an assault-style rifle in Texas. FOX 4’s Steven Dial sat down with State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D - San Antonio), who represents Uvalde. Gutierrez said three of his Republican colleagues support it but won’t go public.
Texas paid $411 million in fraudulent unemployment claims in pandemic, under 1% of claims
HOUSTON - $46 billion. That’s how much the U.S. Labor Department estimates was stolen in fraudulent unemployment claims across the country during the pandemic. For the period March 2020 to August 2021, the Texas Workforce Commission says it paid $411 million in benefits on about 63,000 unemployment claims that were later determined to be imposter fraud. That represents less than 1% of the $55 billion total claims paid.
