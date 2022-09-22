Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside. "Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO