menifee247.com
Leon Road resurfacing project approved by Council
The Menifee City Council this week approved an allocation of $60,000 for roadway improvements on a portion of Leon Road that is shared with Riverside County. The portion to be improved stretches south from Scott Road to 1,500 feet north of Keller Road. Although $60,000 was approved for placement in...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train testing will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday
Simulated service of the testing of the Arrow train on the 9-mile track between Redlands and San Bernardino will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The non-passenger testing will continue from 4:40 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. this weekend, said San Benardino County Transportation Authority. During this time, one diesel multiple units will stop at each station every hour.
cityofmenifee.us
Menifee Street Project and Construction Updates - Week of September 26, 2022
Night work is expected to be complete by Friday, September 23. Daytime work will continue on EMWD’s Murrieta Road Transmission Pipeline Project at the intersection of Murrieta Road and Newport Road and traffic control will remain in place during the project work. Please visit www.emwd.org/MurrietaRoad for additional updates on this project.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
menifee247.com
City gives business incentive to Black Bear Diner
Yes, Black Bear Diner is still coming to Menifee, and yes, the City of Menifee is taking steps to support the restaurant's plans for an expanded dining experience at the former Coco’s Restaurant site at Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard. As SB Diner, LLC continues plans to improve the...
Construction underway in Riverside and Jurupa Valley for repairs to Santa Ana River levees
Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside. "Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake
Riverside County Fire Department divers located the person and pulled them from the lake, rushing them to the hospital. It’s unclear how the car crashed into the water.
KTLA.com
Video: Man stabs car in Norco road-rage incident
A road rage incident on the 15 Freeway turned violent on Norco surface streets after a driver got out of his car with what appeared to be a knife. The confrontation happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to a man named Carlos, who witnessed the event with his girlfriend.
SoCal refineries fuel local gas price hike as national average drops
The average gas price of a gallon of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, spiking 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689. The average price of a gallon of gasoline has increased 44.3 cents over the past 22 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.1 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.286 greater than one year ago.
50-acre brush fire erupts in Running Springs area in San Bernardino County
A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon in the Running Springs area in San Bernardino County and spread to about 50 acres before forward progress of the blaze was stopped, authorities said.
Weather warnings issued for Julian, other parts of East County
The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market update
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Fontana Herald News
Fatal hit-and-run collision takes place in Fontana on Sept. 24
A fatal hit-and-run traffic collision occurred in Fontana on Sept. 24, according to the Fontana Police Department. The P.D.’s Traffic Unit was investigating the incident, which occurred on Cherry Avenue between Valley Boulevard and San Bernardino Avenue. The street was closed down for several hours while the investigation was...
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market update
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.
iebusinessdaily.com
Takano praises MoVal homeless programs
Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, met with Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and a Salvation Army official about possibly expanding the city’s homeless services program. Takano heard a presentation from Salvation Army Capt. David Cain about the city’s Homeless to Work program, which allows homeless people to work part-time beautifying Moreno Valley, according to a statement on the city’s website.
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
9 taken to hospitals, including 2 firefighters, after hazmat response in Jurupa Valley
Nine people, including 2 firefighters, were transported to hospitals after a "caustic material" inside a Jurupa Valley building prompted an evacuation.
The Friday Flyer
Canyon Lake Car Show next weekend
The popular Canyon Lake Car Show, hosted by the Canyon Lake Car Club and the Canyon Lake POA, is just around the corner. The 16th annual show, which fills the Canyon Lake Lodge parking lot with up to 250 classic cars, takes place next weekend on Saturday and is free to attend.
