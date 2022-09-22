Read full article on original website
247Sports
USC football rises to No. 6 in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll
USC football inched closer to Top 5 status in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving up one spot to No. 6 on Sunday morning. The Trojans also moved up one spot in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches' Poll to No. 6 as well. The Trojans (4-0, 2-0) are...
247Sports
Rapid Recap: No. 7 USC beats Oregon State 17-14 behind heroic Trojan defense
On a night when its vaunted offense was missing in action, USC’s defense proved it’s more than just along for the ride as their best performance of the season carried the still undefeated No. 7 Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) to a 17-14 win on Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Caleb Williams was lost nearly from start to finish on his way to a 16-36 passing performance but he found Jordan Addison for game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the game. USC’s fourth and final interception of Beaver quarterback Chase Nolan by Max Williams clinched the win for the Trojans.
247Sports
Trojan defense rewrites script at Oregon State, keeps USC undefeated
We thought we had this USC team pegged through three games that played very much according to script. But deep in the rabid crucible of Reser Stadium, the Trojan defense taught everyone a big, big lesson. It was Alex Grinch's side of the ball that won the game, full stop. USC’s defense, left out to dry repeatedly from an offense that seemed utterly lost for long stretches under Caleb Williams’ direction, came up with stop after stop on the way to a thrilling 17-14 win over a game and very physical Oregon State offense.
247Sports
Social Media Reaction: USC survives Oregon State's upset bid thanks to defensive stands
There were several ugly stretches, but USC provided just enough offense to support a stellar defensive effort and beat Oregon State 17-14 in Corvallis. Caleb Williams had arguably the worst game of his career, Jordan Addison did not even get a pass thrown his way until the second half, and at times it appeared that USC's offense is stuck in neutral against a stiff Oregon State secondary and ferociously loud home crowd.
Defense shines, but turnovers cost Oregon State in failed upset bid against No. 7 USC
Every so often, a highly-ranked USC football team makes the trip north to Corvallis, and upset-minded Oregon State bursts onto the national scene. The hype was once again in full force ahead of Saturday night’s matchup between the Beavers and No. 7 Trojans at Reser Stadium, but unlike in the program-defining wins of 2006 and 2008, Oregon State came up just short of shocking the college football world.
247Sports
Our extensive USC at Oregon State Beavers game preview
Game 4: ‘No Deceiving, Nothing Up My Sleeve, and No Teasing’. On a warm Saturday evening in Corvallis, can Oregon State replicate last season’s no-nonsense thumping of USC?. The USC Trojans (3-0) hit the road for the second time in 2022 to face the Oregon State Beavers (3-0)...
