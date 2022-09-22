Read full article on original website
Bend’s Ben Ferguson set for hometown premiere of snowboard movie ‘Fleeting Time’
Snowboarder Ben Ferguson has spent much of the last two years chasing backcountry powder on some of the most iconic terrain in the West with his best friends. From the massive peaks of Alaska to his home mountain of Bachelor, Ferguson and friends have been on a mission to produce footage that will inspire other snowboarders to get out and ride.
▶️ It’s National Roundabouts Week: Here’s a history of Bend’s RABs relationship
This is National Roundabout Week — something we in Central Oregon know a lot about. In honor of the occasion, we’re re-sharing this story that Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler and Steve Kaufmann produced almost exactly one year ago about the history of RABs in our region.
Returning Honor Flight of Central Oregon veterans greeted by crowd on ‘Welcome Home Day’
The latest Honor Flight of Central Oregon has officially touched down in Redmond after a four-day visit to Washington, D.C. Hundreds of people came to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Saturday to greet the veterans and welcome them home. VFW Post 4108 and American Legion Post 44 honor guard, Band of Brother flag lines, and Redmond High School JROTC were all there. The Ridgeview High School band played as the veterans walked in. At the end, each veteran got a handmade patriotic quilt made by the Central Oregon Quilting Guild.
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
Oregon gas prices up more than a dime for 2nd straight day; above $5 in Bend
For the second consecutive day, gas prices in Oregon have spiked more than 10 cents. The average price for regular unleaded is back above $5 per gallon in Bend. AAA reports the average price of gas statewide is $4.91. That’s up 11 cents since Friday and 22 cents since Thursday.
The Big Playback 9/23 Pt. 1: La Pine beats Sisters, Redmond impresses, and Ridgeview and Madras fall short
La Pine beats Sisters in a Central Oregon match up. Redmond impresses in win over a 6A opponent. Meanwhile, Ridgeview and Madras fall short. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
▶️ ‘I want my kids to enjoy the land’: Junked China Hat Road cars cleared out
Saturday is National Public Lands Day, celebrating the connection between people and the green space we’re surrounded by. One way to celebrate is by helping restore public lands, which is happening with a clean up on China Hat Road. Work was already happening Friday to clear the cars that...
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
Redmond Airport Eyes Expansion Project
REDMOND, OR -- The Redmond Airport is preparing for a large expansion project that could cost upwards of $200 million. Airport Director Zach Bass says it’ll be paid for through various sources and won’t ask taxpayers for additional money. “Another revenue bond; when I say ‘bond,’ it’s just on the airport. It’s not a GO [general obligation] bond. And then, quite a bit of FAA money that we’ve been competing for and been successful at, will help us get to that at least initial phase one of $100 million.”
▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend
Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors
A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious. The post Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors appeared first on KTVZ.
New Restaurant Coming To Old Mill District
The Old Mill District released info on who is replacing Flatbread Pizzeria that permanently closed. John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District.
Crooked River, Ochoco Creek Closed To Fishing
Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
US Coast Guard: Plane flying near Mount Jefferson goes missing, search underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. - A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has reportedly gone missing, and rescue crews are searching for a possible crash site Friday morning. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) of the Pacific Northwest sent out a tweet at around 12:35 a.m., saying a plane that took off earlier in the day never landed.
DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend
A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent out an alert Sunday morning just after 10:00 a.m. that they were investigating a death and were advising people in the 5000 block of SW Young Avenue to lock their houses, outbuildings an vehicles as a precaution.
Drought, low water prompt ODFW to close fishing in Crooked River, Ochoco Creek until at least Oct. 31
Due to ongoing drought and low water, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday it is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday until at least Oct. 31. The post Drought, low water prompt ODFW to close fishing in Crooked River, Ochoco Creek until at least Oct. 31 appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
