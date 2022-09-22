ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow, FL

thegabber.com

Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open

In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Polk County

Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., announced that it has recently purchased 112 future homesites in Winter Haven. These homesites are set to comprise a new Polk County community, Seasons at Sutton Preserve, which is scheduled to open in fall, 2022. More about Seasons at Sutton Preserve:
POLK COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County parks, environmental land sites to close Monday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County environmental lands sites and natural resources stormwater treatment wetland will be closed Monday due to preparation for approaching Tropical Storm Ian, according to the county. The sites include:. Circle B Bar Reserve,. Crooked Lake Prairie,. Crooked Lake Sandhill,. Gator Creek Reserve. Hickory Lake...
POLK COUNTY, FL
UPI News

'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Central Florida family captured video when they had an unusual visitor -- a large monitor lizard climbing on a window. Jocelyn Penson, who posted the video to Facebook, said the footage was filmed at the home of her son, Frank Crowder, in Apopka, Fla. The...
APOPKA, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers

In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
GULFPORT, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips Talks Hurricane Season Prep, What to Expect, and Rule #7

As we all keep our eyes on Tropical Storm Ian, there is probably one local meteorologist we’re turning to for the latest updates–you know, “the Rule #7 guy with the suspenders”. ABC Action News meteorologist, Denis Phillips, has been forecasting the weather for over 30 years and has been through numerous hurricanes and tropical storms. […]
TAMPA, FL
University of Florida

Storm Updates for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County

As Tropical Storm Ian approaches our area, see the following storm updates from our office. You’ll find extension program and event updates, storm prep resources, and local resources here. Stay tuned to your local news channels, Polk County Emergency Management, and the National Hurricane Center for updates on the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location

The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE

