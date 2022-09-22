Read full article on original website
In Preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, Polk Will Distribute Sandbags, Close Environmental Lands
As Lakeland residents spend the weekend preparing for the possibility of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening to a hurricane and striking Florida’s west coast next week, Polk County announced it will start distributing sandbags on Sunday. The county also announced that Circle B Bar Reserve and other environmental lands will be closed starting Monday.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Hurricane Ian: School closures
As Hurricane Ian's path continues to keep the Tampa Bay area in the cone of uncertainty, school districts across the area have started to announce closures ahead of the storm's possible impact.
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open
In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
Tropical Storm Ian continues to organize, gains strength as its track shifts west
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed and could impact Florida by next week. Tropical Storm Ian’s track has shifted to the west. The new track pushes the center of the cone farther away from Orlando, but all of Central Florida is still in the cone.
Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Polk County
Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., announced that it has recently purchased 112 future homesites in Winter Haven. These homesites are set to comprise a new Polk County community, Seasons at Sutton Preserve, which is scheduled to open in fall, 2022. More about Seasons at Sutton Preserve:
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
Polk County parks, environmental land sites to close Monday
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County environmental lands sites and natural resources stormwater treatment wetland will be closed Monday due to preparation for approaching Tropical Storm Ian, according to the county. The sites include:. Circle B Bar Reserve,. Crooked Lake Prairie,. Crooked Lake Sandhill,. Gator Creek Reserve. Hickory Lake...
'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Central Florida family captured video when they had an unusual visitor -- a large monitor lizard climbing on a window. Jocelyn Penson, who posted the video to Facebook, said the footage was filmed at the home of her son, Frank Crowder, in Apopka, Fla. The...
Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers
In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips Talks Hurricane Season Prep, What to Expect, and Rule #7
As we all keep our eyes on Tropical Storm Ian, there is probably one local meteorologist we’re turning to for the latest updates–you know, “the Rule #7 guy with the suspenders”. ABC Action News meteorologist, Denis Phillips, has been forecasting the weather for over 30 years and has been through numerous hurricanes and tropical storms. […]
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
Letter to the Editor – Are TURN SIGNALS optional in Florida?!
My question is….ARE TURN SIGNALS OPTIONAL IN FLORIDA?!. Florida Drivers fail to use the turn signal that is located on their steering column in their automobile. Is there a class that Florida Drivers can take to refresh their memory on the use and purpose of the TURN SIGNAL?. I...
University of Florida
Storm Updates for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County
As Tropical Storm Ian approaches our area, see the following storm updates from our office. You’ll find extension program and event updates, storm prep resources, and local resources here. Stay tuned to your local news channels, Polk County Emergency Management, and the National Hurricane Center for updates on the...
First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
State finds some Bay area facilities not complying with generator laws
CLEARWATER, Florida — Over the last five years, there's been a push to make nursing homes and assisted living safer both during and after a storm. 14 people died in South Florida from heat-related illnesses when the air conditioning went out during Hurricane Irma. The state has been keeping...
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
Hillsborough County officials discussing evacuations as Hurricane Ian looms
Hillsborough County officials stated they are making decisions regarding evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian during a press conference in Tampa on Sunday.
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
