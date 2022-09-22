ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 4

In arguably the biggest game of Week 4 of the 2022 college football season, the momentum in No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M turned on a dime with a defensive touchdown, ended on a rarely seen doink and featured one team winning the battle while possibly losing the war.
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 4

What a fun week we had for the last Saturday of September in college football. In the noon slate, No. 4 Clemson barely got past No. 21 Wake Forest, needing double overtime to win 51-45. Meanwhile, Kansas moved to 4-0 by beating Duke at home. In the 3:30 slot, No....
Pac-12's George Kliavkoff Has 'Significant' Concerns over UCLA's Move to Big Ten

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed "significant concerns" about UCLA's impending move to the Big Ten in 2024. Kliavkoff wrote a letter to the University of California Board of Regents on Thursday, suggesting the conference change will negatively impact student-athletes' mental health while also leading to increased travel and operational costs, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans

Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Tua, Daniel Jones Showing Why NFL Teams Need to Be More Patient with Young QBs

By no means am I guaranteeing that Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones will become successful long-term NFL starters at the quarterback position, but there's also no denying that many wrote both off before they even took the field in 2022. Yet, through two weeks, the 24-year-old Tagovailoa and the 25-year-old...
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury

The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
