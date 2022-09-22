Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
OSU AD Gene Smith 'Would Love to Help' LeBron James Explore NCAA Eligibility
LeBron James didn't get the chance to suit up for Ohio State or any other college basketball team because he went straight to the NBA from high school, but it's apparently too early to rule out the chances of the King suiting up for the Buckeyes on the gridiron. James...
Bleacher Report
No. 6 Oklahoma Loses to Adrian Martinez, Unranked Kansas State in Big 12 Upset
The Kansas State Wildcats continue to be a problem for the Oklahoma Sooners after a 41-34 victory at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. No. 6 Oklahoma had been cruising to start the season. It won its first three games by a combined score of 127-30, albeit against vastly inferior opponents.
Bleacher Report
One Month into 2022 Season, College Football Is Waiting for a Fourth Playoff Favorite
The opening month of the 2022 season has hardly changed the expected outlook of the College Football Playoff race. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State entered as clear favorites to reach the CFP, and consensus opinion hasn't moved on them. The notable storyline, however, is that nobody else has joined the...
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 4
In arguably the biggest game of Week 4 of the 2022 college football season, the momentum in No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M turned on a dime with a defensive touchdown, ended on a rarely seen doink and featured one team winning the battle while possibly losing the war.
Bleacher Report
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 4
What a fun week we had for the last Saturday of September in college football. In the noon slate, No. 4 Clemson barely got past No. 21 Wake Forest, needing double overtime to win 51-45. Meanwhile, Kansas moved to 4-0 by beating Duke at home. In the 3:30 slot, No....
Bleacher Report
Pac-12's George Kliavkoff Has 'Significant' Concerns over UCLA's Move to Big Ten
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed "significant concerns" about UCLA's impending move to the Big Ten in 2024. Kliavkoff wrote a letter to the University of California Board of Regents on Thursday, suggesting the conference change will negatively impact student-athletes' mental health while also leading to increased travel and operational costs, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
Clemson among risers, while Oklahoma leads those falling in this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131
Clemson is among the big risers in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after defeating Wake Forest, while Oklahoma was among those tumbling after losses.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
Bleacher Report
Knicks 'Thrilled' with Team Despite Not Making Donovan Mitchell Trade, Leon Rose Says
New York Knicks president Leon Rose told Alan Hahn of MSG Network that he is "thrilled" with where the team is right now in response to a question regarding the team's pursuit of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, whom the Utah Jazz ultimately traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rose told...
Bleacher Report
Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans
Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Tua, Daniel Jones Showing Why NFL Teams Need to Be More Patient with Young QBs
By no means am I guaranteeing that Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones will become successful long-term NFL starters at the quarterback position, but there's also no denying that many wrote both off before they even took the field in 2022. Yet, through two weeks, the 24-year-old Tagovailoa and the 25-year-old...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
CJ McCollum, Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $64M Contract Extension Through 2025-26 Season
The New Orleans Pelicans continued to lock up the core of their roster after agreeing to a contract extension with CJ McCollum on Saturday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, McCollum and the Pelicans agreed to terms on a two-year, $64 million extension that will keep the shooting guard in the Big Easy through the 2025-26 season.
Bleacher Report
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury
The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
Bleacher Report
Report: Auburn's Bryan Harsin Has 'Good Chance' of Being Fired with Loss to Missouri
There is reportedly some belief that Auburn will fire head football coach Bryan Harsin if the Tigers lose to Missouri on Saturday. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports said during Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff (h/t Barkley Truax of On3) that there is a "really good chance" Harsin will be fired as soon as Monday if Auburn can't beat Mizzou.
