Pets

natureworldnews.com

Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua

Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
travelnoire.com

5 Of The Most Dog-Friendly Countries For Pet-Loving Travelers

Visit one (or all) of these 5 dog friendliest countries for pet-loving travelers. Leaving the fur baby at home isn’t always fun. Worrying about them while away, looking for them before remembering they aren’t there to enjoy that special moment with you can ruin an entire trip. On...
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Keeping Owner from Participating in Zoom Call Is Cracking Us Up

One would think working at home with pets would be easy. You have the flexibility to take them on walks and they might have less pent-up energy since you're home. But before you go ahead thinking that, take a look at this video from TikTok user @yarkitzn8. It shows you the reality of the WFH lifestyle for parents.
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
Tree Hugger

Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards

Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
msn.com

The best dog-friendly restaurants in America

Slide 1 of 31: With pet ownership on the up over the last two years, America's restaurants are stepping up their offering for dog owners all over the country. From dog food menus to treats on demand, these dog-friendly restaurants promise to look after your pooch just as well as they look after you.
SamMobile

Daily Deal: Massive 40% discount on the Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds Live is one of the best Samsung earbuds you can buy, and with good reason. They pack a solid punch while also being comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. As our Galaxy Buds Live review mentioned, these are also the first Samsung wireless earbuds to...
PetsRadar

Best cat toys 2022: Sharpen your kitty's mind and body

If you've been searching for a way to keep your kitty entertained, then look no further than the best cat toys in this guide, which contain a range of fun and exciting options that are sure to provide your feline friend with hours of amusement. Just like the best dog toys, cat toys do a brilliant job of ensuring your kitty gets all the mental and physical stimulation they need to thrive.
topdogtips.com

12 Best Dog Foods Actually Made in the USA

Not all “Made in USA” dog foods are actually that, so finding good dog food can be hard. You need to know where food is made and where its ingredients are sourced and where the food is manufactured. For example, they may manufacture dog food made in the...
The Independent

Adorable pet parrot learns how to become a cashier in owner’s shop

An adorable pet parrot has become an unlikely assistant, helping with daily tasks in his owner’s shop in Bangkok, Thailand.Footage shows the sun conure learning how to greet customers, taking money and placing it in a pot.The friendly bird squawks as his owner talks to him.“My pet is smart. I teach him a lot of things and he seems to enjoy it,” the parrot’s proud owner Tanaporn Pansamut said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fighter jet strikes bird before plunging into Texas neighbourhoodAerial footage shows extent of flooding devastation in ThailandFarmer pulled to safety after becoming trapped down 33ft-deep well
Salon

Punishment, puppies, and science: Bringing dog training to heel

Three years ago, Valli Fraser-Celin adopted a blonde husky mix puppy, whom she named Husk. Fraser-Celin soon started looking for ways to curb Husk's "totally wild" behavior, she said, like stealing food from the kitchen counter and barking incessantly at strangers. Based on the advice of a YouTube trainer, Fraser-Celin started using an electronic collar, or e-collar, that delivered a small shock when Husk misbehaved, but said she felt "yucky" about it.
The Independent

45 dogs rescued from meat market in Indonesia are flown to North America to start new lives

Dozens of dogs rescued in Indonesia from an illegal slaughterhouse by authorities and volunteers of a nonprofit are now being sent to North America to find loving homes.A total 53 dogs were retrieved by Indonesian police with assistance from the Dog Meat Free Indonesia (DMFI) coalition as part of the ongoing clampdown against the dog meat industry which has continued in several countries despite bans. Of these, 45 will undertake a journey to North America and be put up for adoption. The dogs were found in sacks on the back of a truck as it arrived at a notorious...
