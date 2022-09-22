Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics NBA x Hasbro Starting Lineup Series, get yours now

The NBA x Hasbro Starting Lineups for the NBA have been released and you can now get them exclusively on Fanatics. These are collectibles and will not last long, be sure to check out the whole collection of NBA players.

Jayson Tatum is the first Boston Celtics player that has been released amongst other players like LeBron James, Giannis, Ja Morant, and Luka.

Click on any photo or link below to purchase or browse the whole collection here.

Each figure will include accessories: two pairs of additional hands, a flight stand with a base, and an exclusive Panini basketball trading card.

This Jayson Tatum NBA action figure comes in his Boston Celtics Icon Edition jersey, as well as his Air Jordan XXXVI Nike shoes, complete with the Taco Jay Nike logo.

