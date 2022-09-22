Read full article on original website
Manchester City target and Portugal winger Rafael Leao is keen on staying with Serie A giants AC Milan, according to a report.
USA set basketball World Cup record with 145-69 thumping of South Korea
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium booked their place in the quarter-finals. The United States, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, were on another level both offensively and defensively, passing 30 or more points in all four frames against a Korean team that has struggled without marquee star Park Ji-su.
