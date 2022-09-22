Read full article on original website
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
Goldman Sachs GS is reducing its valuation projection for the S&P 500 as rising interest rates signal bad times for stock prices. Investors are reacting by shunning most asset classes and going into cash as a way to weather the storm. ‘A hard landing scenario is inevitable’: Goldman Sachs Chief...
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with $50 billion in assets under management, announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. Mr. Charalambides will be responsible for leading and managing the firm’s private credit-related efforts in Europe and supporting all aspects of the decision-making process – including sourcing, structuring, reviewing, and negotiating deal opportunities in this space. Mr. Charalambides will report to Bill Sacher, Partner & Head of Private Credit at Adams Street. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005177/en/ Adams Street Partners has announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. (Photo: Business Wire)
LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND") [Formerly LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND.P")]. BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading. BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2022. TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Column Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") (now renamed Largo Physical Vanadium...
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Economists suggest Bank of England may need an emergency interest rate hike, as gilts slide and sterling slumps to a record low against the US dollar
These are difficult times for investors. Inflation is like a runaway freight train and COVID-19’s aftereffects are still creating supply chain problems. In response to these trends, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates with a frequency that hasn’t been seen in decades. If all of this is killing the value of your IRA, maybe it’s time to diversify some of it into precious metals through a Gold IRA from Red Rock Secured.
HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 23, 2022. ALLY Energy is proud to announce the 6th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces will be held on October 26, 2022, at The Bell Tower on 34th Street in Houston, Texas and online with thousands expected. The awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious, significant recognition in the energy industry worldwide. Nominations are open to the public. The shortlisted finalists include 75 leaders, 21 teams, and 15 companies with representation across the globe in oil and gas, power and utilities, wind, solar, hydrogen, nuclear, climate tech startups, and academia. To learn more, register or sponsor the GRIT Awards, visit here.
Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Monday, defying a wider Asia trend as most markets in the region were still plagued by negative sentiment triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike and outlook. The benchmark Hang Seng was 0.27% higher in early trading, while bourses in...
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended the week in the red, but some cryptocurrencies managed to buck the market slump induced by the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate hike and clock significant gains. XRP XRP/USD surged over 27.26% to $0.4926 in the week ending Sept. 25, overshadowing Bitcoin, which dropped 3.18%...
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 60.82%, 61.40% and 54.17% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
With macro firmly in the driver’s seat for the time being, we’re keeping an eye on everything happening “off the field”. This week, in a lawsuit filed against a crypto influencer, the SEC used language that suggests it considers the entire Ethereum ETH/USD network to be under its jurisdiction.
