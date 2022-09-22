LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with $50 billion in assets under management, announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. Mr. Charalambides will be responsible for leading and managing the firm’s private credit-related efforts in Europe and supporting all aspects of the decision-making process – including sourcing, structuring, reviewing, and negotiating deal opportunities in this space. Mr. Charalambides will report to Bill Sacher, Partner & Head of Private Credit at Adams Street. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005177/en/ Adams Street Partners has announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. (Photo: Business Wire)

