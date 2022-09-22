ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says

On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Adams Street Hires James Charalambides and Launches European Private Credit Strategy

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with $50 billion in assets under management, announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. Mr. Charalambides will be responsible for leading and managing the firm’s private credit-related efforts in Europe and supporting all aspects of the decision-making process – including sourcing, structuring, reviewing, and negotiating deal opportunities in this space. Mr. Charalambides will report to Bill Sacher, Partner & Head of Private Credit at Adams Street. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005177/en/ Adams Street Partners has announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND") [Formerly LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND.P")]. BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading. BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2022. TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Column Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") (now renamed Largo Physical Vanadium...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

How To Hedge Against Stock Market Losses In Your IRA

These are difficult times for investors. Inflation is like a runaway freight train and COVID-19’s aftereffects are still creating supply chain problems. In response to these trends, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates with a frequency that hasn’t been seen in decades. If all of this is killing the value of your IRA, maybe it’s time to diversify some of it into precious metals through a Gold IRA from Red Rock Secured.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

ALLY Energy™ Names Finalists for 6th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces

HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 23, 2022. ALLY Energy is proud to announce the 6th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces will be held on October 26, 2022, at The Bell Tower on 34th Street in Houston, Texas and online with thousands expected. The awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious, significant recognition in the energy industry worldwide. Nominations are open to the public. The shortlisted finalists include 75 leaders, 21 teams, and 15 companies with representation across the globe in oil and gas, power and utilities, wind, solar, hydrogen, nuclear, climate tech startups, and academia. To learn more, register or sponsor the GRIT Awards, visit here.
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

Nasdaq Jumps Into Crypto

With macro firmly in the driver’s seat for the time being, we’re keeping an eye on everything happening “off the field”. This week, in a lawsuit filed against a crypto influencer, the SEC used language that suggests it considers the entire Ethereum ETH/USD network to be under its jurisdiction.
STOCKS

