Florida State

Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge

HONOLULU — A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to...
HONOLULU, HI
Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics

AUSTIN, TEXAS — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside Houston.
TEXAS STATE
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of...
SANTA FE, NM
Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

HOLDENVILLE, OKLA. — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Outside the chambers of the West Virginia Legislature, the marble foyer was packed with young women in T-shirts, ripped jeans, and gym shorts holding signs with uteruses drawn in colored marker. “Bans off our bodies,” the signs said. “Abortion is essential.”. Inside, a group...
INDIANA STATE
Central NC prepares ahead of possible impact from Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. — From Hardware stores to the Red Cross, across the Triangle it seems a lot of folks are looking to the south to see what Ian might bring in this direction. Some of the most popular items that go quickly when any storms threaten include batteries, flashlights and extension cords.
RALEIGH, NC
'I am in so much trouble.' Woman bit by raccoon while vacationing in South Carolina

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On Hilton Head, everyone knows to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about — but what about raccoons?. A few weeks ago, on Labor Day weekend, Barbara Ard pulled into Shipyard Plantation to begin her vacation. Unfortunately, Ard said the air conditioning in the condo she booked wasn't working. So she had to pack up her things and stay at another unit.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO — City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
ENVIRONMENT
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking at the Texas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

SALEM, ORE. — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery...
OREGON STATE
