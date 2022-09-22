Read full article on original website
Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge
HONOLULU — A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
HAVANA — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday. Authorities in...
Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics
AUSTIN, TEXAS — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside Houston.
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane within days as it tracks toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons
HOLDENVILLE, OKLA. — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control
MIAMI — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school. A blue and bright orange bus...
False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms
ATLANTA — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. “I said that day to myself, ‘I’m going to go...
In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Outside the chambers of the West Virginia Legislature, the marble foyer was packed with young women in T-shirts, ripped jeans, and gym shorts holding signs with uteruses drawn in colored marker. “Bans off our bodies,” the signs said. “Abortion is essential.”. Inside, a group...
Central NC prepares ahead of possible impact from Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — From Hardware stores to the Red Cross, across the Triangle it seems a lot of folks are looking to the south to see what Ian might bring in this direction. Some of the most popular items that go quickly when any storms threaten include batteries, flashlights and extension cords.
'I am in so much trouble.' Woman bit by raccoon while vacationing in South Carolina
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On Hilton Head, everyone knows to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about — but what about raccoons?. A few weeks ago, on Labor Day weekend, Barbara Ard pulled into Shipyard Plantation to begin her vacation. Unfortunately, Ard said the air conditioning in the condo she booked wasn't working. So she had to pack up her things and stay at another unit.
The story behind North Carolina's pyramids on the market for $675,000
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Two colorful pyramids, one unfinished, reign over 18 acres of Rockwell, North Carolina. They were the vision of an eccentric North Carolina architect, who died before he could complete his project. The attempt at a modern-style home is an odd sight for Rowan County, which is...
VIDEOS: SpaceX rocket visible from NC sky
Viewer videos of SpaceX rocket Falcon 9, which was launched into orbit Saturday evening from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery
TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO — City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
Threat, robbery cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking at the Texas...
After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization
SALEM, ORE. — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery...
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
MARY ANN WOLF: What gives you hope? N.C. Principal and Teachers of the Year share what inspires them
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is Mary Ann Wolf's "Final Word" from the Sept. 3, 2022 broadcast of Education Matters: "A Discussion of the New School Year." Wolf is is president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina. A new school year has just gotten underway. It...
