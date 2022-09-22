Read full article on original website
False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms
ATLANTA — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. “I said that day to myself, ‘I’m going to go...
Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics
AUSTIN, TEXAS — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside Houston.
In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Outside the chambers of the West Virginia Legislature, the marble foyer was packed with young women in T-shirts, ripped jeans, and gym shorts holding signs with uteruses drawn in colored marker. “Bans off our bodies,” the signs said. “Abortion is essential.”. Inside, a group...
Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control
MIAMI — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school. A blue and bright orange bus...
How NC Attorney General Josh Stein is bracing for his next big political fight
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — When the U.S. Supreme Court left it up to states to set their own abortion laws, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein refused to defend a state law that would ban abortion in most cases after 20 weeks of pregnancy. He further directed his department...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June...
Central NC prepares ahead of possible impact from Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — From Hardware stores to the Red Cross, across the Triangle it seems a lot of folks are looking to the south to see what Ian might bring in this direction. Some of the most popular items that go quickly when any storms threaten include batteries, flashlights and extension cords.
VIDEOS: SpaceX rocket visible from NC sky
Viewer videos of SpaceX rocket Falcon 9, which was launched into orbit Saturday evening from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization
SALEM, ORE. — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery...
The story behind North Carolina's pyramids on the market for $675,000
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Two colorful pyramids, one unfinished, reign over 18 acres of Rockwell, North Carolina. They were the vision of an eccentric North Carolina architect, who died before he could complete his project. The attempt at a modern-style home is an odd sight for Rowan County, which is...
Trump endorses Sandy Smith for eastern NC congressional seat
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Republican Sandy Smith, who is battling for a congressional seat in eastern North Carolina. “Sandy … you have my total endorsement,” Trump said during a speech at the Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport. “You get out and win that race.”
Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion
PHOENIX — Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in July filed enough signatures Friday to block it from taking effect. The law, which extends the program to...
California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking at the Texas...
Trump took the stage in Wilmington as Republicans hope for election turnout boost
Former President Donald Trump delivered a dark assessment of the country Friday night at a rally North Carolina Republicans hope will boost GOP enthusiasm ahead of key elections. “We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed,” Trump said, as ominous music played at the end of his...
Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge
HONOLULU — A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to...
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of...
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
'I am in so much trouble.' Woman bit by raccoon while vacationing in South Carolina
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On Hilton Head, everyone knows to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about — but what about raccoons?. A few weeks ago, on Labor Day weekend, Barbara Ard pulled into Shipyard Plantation to begin her vacation. Unfortunately, Ard said the air conditioning in the condo she booked wasn't working. So she had to pack up her things and stay at another unit.
