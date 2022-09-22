ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRAL News

Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics

AUSTIN, TEXAS — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside Houston.
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Outside the chambers of the West Virginia Legislature, the marble foyer was packed with young women in T-shirts, ripped jeans, and gym shorts holding signs with uteruses drawn in colored marker. “Bans off our bodies,” the signs said. “Abortion is essential.”. Inside, a group...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Central NC prepares ahead of possible impact from Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. — From Hardware stores to the Red Cross, across the Triangle it seems a lot of folks are looking to the south to see what Ian might bring in this direction. Some of the most popular items that go quickly when any storms threaten include batteries, flashlights and extension cords.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

SALEM, ORE. — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery...
OREGON STATE
WRAL News

Trump endorses Sandy Smith for eastern NC congressional seat

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Republican Sandy Smith, who is battling for a congressional seat in eastern North Carolina. “Sandy … you have my total endorsement,” Trump said during a speech at the Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport. “You get out and win that race.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion

PHOENIX — Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in July filed enough signatures Friday to block it from taking effect. The law, which extends the program to...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking at the Texas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge

HONOLULU — A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to...
HONOLULU, HI
WRAL News

New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of...
SANTA FE, NM
WRAL News

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WRAL News

'I am in so much trouble.' Woman bit by raccoon while vacationing in South Carolina

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On Hilton Head, everyone knows to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about — but what about raccoons?. A few weeks ago, on Labor Day weekend, Barbara Ard pulled into Shipyard Plantation to begin her vacation. Unfortunately, Ard said the air conditioning in the condo she booked wasn't working. So she had to pack up her things and stay at another unit.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WRAL News

