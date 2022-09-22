Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday
CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
actionnewsnow.com
Construction on new casino near Chico continues
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
actionnewsnow.com
Thousands celebrate Chico's 150th birthday
CHICO, Calif. - Thousands of people came together to celebrate Chico’s 150th birthday on Saturday. The event was held at the Meriam Park Barn with dozens of vendors, food trucks, and agencies lining the surrounding streets. People also had the chance to check out the Enloe Flightcare helicopters and fire engines from the Chico Fire Department and CAL FIRE.
actionnewsnow.com
Corning police help with trash clean-up Friday morning
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police Department helped clean up large amounts of garbage throughout the Corning community Friday morning. “...dedicated, hard-working employees at the City of Corning Public Works Department for their commitment to keeping our city up and running.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Cohasset Saturday
COHASSET, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters were at the scene of a fire on Vilas Road near Roz Lane in Cohasset on Saturday. The fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home. It is no longer a threat to vegetation or outbuildings. CAL FIRE says that there were no injuries...
actionnewsnow.com
Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico's new Interim Police Chief Billy Aldridge takes the helm Friday
CHICO, Calif. - Starting Friday Chico Police Department has a new interim chief. Captain Billy Aldridge will take over as head of the Chico Police Department on an interim basis. He replaces Chief Matt Madden who is retiring. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen said he expects it to be a...
actionnewsnow.com
Gold Rush Car Show returns to Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Gold Rush Car Show returns to downtown Oroville on Saturday. The event, hosted by the Oro Dam Cruisers, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the state theatre at 1489 Myers St. The event costs $20 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest cooling ahead
Fall’s version of the heat stuck around today, only a few degrees above average, but still hot since it is above 90 degrees. But it is a nice close to the weekend, a great night to jump into a pool if you feel the desire too! The rest of the evening will be a little warm as it will take time for the temperatures to cool off this evening, but a rather cool morning is in store for us with low bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s. With it being fall, it’s that time of year to dress for California's “sweata weather” in the morning and “summa weather” in the evening.
actionnewsnow.com
18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
Fox40
Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Weather: Heating up and drying out this weekend
Some places are starting off a little warm this morning with some places in the mid to upper 60s. This is about 5 degrees warmer than this time yesterday for some. A light north wind may be the culprit for places along the I5 corridor. Chico and Oroville are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s. Warmer weather is in store for everyone today as a ridge of high pressure strengthens its influence over the west coast. Highs today will top off in the mid-upper 80s to around 90 degrees for the valley. This is pretty close to average for this time of year.
actionnewsnow.com
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department
CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes
YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after Chico Police found evidence that he was prepared to commit a mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department say that they arrested a man on Sunday after receiving information that he was making criminal threats to kill specific people, law enforcement officers and was “preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting with a specified deadline.”. Detectives...
krcrtv.com
Suspected burglars arrested after being found on inmate's property
A pair of suspected burglars were arrested earlier today, September 24th, after Chico Police Officers found them on the property belonging to someone who was already in jail. It happened around 2:18 pm today, when Chico Police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. They had been advised that a man, later identified as 50-year old Jason Nystrom, was working on a vehicle in the driveway of the unoccupied home. When officers showed up to the scene, they found Nystrom in the driveway, with 42-year old Rochelle Hines leaving the home.
Driver suspected of DUI in crash that injured 10 people in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said multiple children and adults were injured in a car crash Wednesday evening in Sutter County. According to the CHP, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a Honda driving on Humphrey Road didn’t yield the right of way to a driver on Highway 20. The […]
actionnewsnow.com
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
krcrtv.com
RBPD seeks public's assistance finding two runaway teens
The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway teens they say may be together. One of the teens was identified as 15-year-old Cheyann Hogan. According to RBPD, Hogan is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Comments / 0