Durham, NC

goduke.com

James Madison Hands Duke 4-2 Setback

DURHAM – James Madison scored three second-half goals to come away with a 4-2 victory over 20th-ranked Duke in non-conference field hockey action Sunday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium. The 21st-ranked Dukes got tallies from four different players in the victory. The Blue Devils drop to 4-6 overall, while...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Explode for Six Goals in 6-0 Win at No. 22 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – The fifth-ranked Duke women's soccer team had its offense come alive on the road Sunday evening at 22nd-ranked NC State as the Blue Devils registered a 6-0 victory at Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex in Raleigh, N.C. Sophomore Michelle Cooper collected two goals and two assists for...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils

Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Softball Slugs Past App State, 8-1, in Fall Exhibition

DURHAM – The Duke softball team won its second fall exhibition game in as many tries, beating Appalachian State, 8-1, Sunday at Duke Softball Stadium. Duke pitching fanned 14 Mountaineers in the 10-inning game and the Blue Devils racked up 16 hits. GAME NOTES. Of Duke's 16 hits, senior...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Mesalles' Second Half Goal Helps No. 7 Duke Defeat Boston College

DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke men's soccer team picked up its second conference win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) secured the win courtesy of Ruben Mesalles' first goal of the season and Duke's fifth shutout in 2022.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 7 Blue Devils Take on Boston College in Durham

DURHAM – The seventh-ranked men's soccer team returns to Koskinen Stadium for ACC action on Saturday night after a 1-0 non-conference victory against Elon on Tuesday evening. No. 7 Duke (5-0-1, 1-0-1) matches up against Boston College (2-2-3, 0-1-1) at 7 p.m., and fans can watch the match streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Drops Tough 1-0 Loss to No. 18 Boston College

DURHAM – Boston College scored in the 25th minute and held off a late charge from the Blue Devils to steal a 1-0 road victory in ACC field hockey action on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Friday night. Margo Carlin netted the lone goal for the 18th-ranked Eagles...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to Kansas, 35-27

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Duke's fourth quarter comeback effort fell short on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence Kan., as the Blue Devils dropped a 35-27 decision to Kansas in front of a capacity crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. After quarterback Riley Leonard's 27-yard touchdown strike to Jalon Calhoun...
LAWRENCE, KS
AL.com

Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina

Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
goduke.com

How to Follow - Duke at Kansas

DURHAM. – Duke travels to Kansas to face off against the Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12 noon. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are Fox Sports 1 and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh in October

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cotton candy and funnel cake season is back — theNorth Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh!. The fair which started in 1853, is a family tradition for many and this season will offer just as much fun as in years past. Click the video player...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina

Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.
RALEIGH, NC
triangletribune.com

NCCU student named campus ambassador for wireless brand

DURHAM – Junior Zyon Rodgers has been selected to be a part of the second class of the Cricket Wireless’ Campus Ambassador Program. During the semester-long ambassadorship, Rodgers will have access to mentors and career development opportunities within the national wireless retailer’s network of experienced marketing professionals and independent, authorized retailers. Rodgers will also learn the art of giving back through the program’s philanthropic efforts on campus and in the surrounding communities.
DURHAM, NC

