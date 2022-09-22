Read full article on original website
goduke.com
James Madison Hands Duke 4-2 Setback
DURHAM – James Madison scored three second-half goals to come away with a 4-2 victory over 20th-ranked Duke in non-conference field hockey action Sunday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium. The 21st-ranked Dukes got tallies from four different players in the victory. The Blue Devils drop to 4-6 overall, while...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Explode for Six Goals in 6-0 Win at No. 22 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – The fifth-ranked Duke women's soccer team had its offense come alive on the road Sunday evening at 22nd-ranked NC State as the Blue Devils registered a 6-0 victory at Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex in Raleigh, N.C. Sophomore Michelle Cooper collected two goals and two assists for...
New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils
Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
goduke.com
Softball Slugs Past App State, 8-1, in Fall Exhibition
DURHAM – The Duke softball team won its second fall exhibition game in as many tries, beating Appalachian State, 8-1, Sunday at Duke Softball Stadium. Duke pitching fanned 14 Mountaineers in the 10-inning game and the Blue Devils racked up 16 hits. GAME NOTES. Of Duke's 16 hits, senior...
goduke.com
Mesalles' Second Half Goal Helps No. 7 Duke Defeat Boston College
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke men's soccer team picked up its second conference win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) secured the win courtesy of Ruben Mesalles' first goal of the season and Duke's fifth shutout in 2022.
goduke.com
No. 7 Blue Devils Take on Boston College in Durham
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked men's soccer team returns to Koskinen Stadium for ACC action on Saturday night after a 1-0 non-conference victory against Elon on Tuesday evening. No. 7 Duke (5-0-1, 1-0-1) matches up against Boston College (2-2-3, 0-1-1) at 7 p.m., and fans can watch the match streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com
Duke Drops Tough 1-0 Loss to No. 18 Boston College
DURHAM – Boston College scored in the 25th minute and held off a late charge from the Blue Devils to steal a 1-0 road victory in ACC field hockey action on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Friday night. Margo Carlin netted the lone goal for the 18th-ranked Eagles...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Kansas, 35-27
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Duke's fourth quarter comeback effort fell short on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence Kan., as the Blue Devils dropped a 35-27 decision to Kansas in front of a capacity crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. After quarterback Riley Leonard's 27-yard touchdown strike to Jalon Calhoun...
Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina
Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
goduke.com
How to Follow - Duke at Kansas
DURHAM. – Duke travels to Kansas to face off against the Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12 noon. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are Fox Sports 1 and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
Chapel Hill schools postpone high school football game over ‘threat involving the safety’ of those at game
A new date for the football game has not been selected.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
WXII 12
North Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh in October
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cotton candy and funnel cake season is back — theNorth Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh!. The fair which started in 1853, is a family tradition for many and this season will offer just as much fun as in years past. Click the video player...
North Carolina man says he will buy his dream car with $200,000 lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of North Carolina, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on […]
Diversity increases at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
North Carolina Man Has Big Plans After Winning $200,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner recalled winning the "shocking" prize.
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina
Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.
'It prepared us': Hillside High School celebrates 100 years as pillar of strength for Durham
A 1957 graduate of Hillside High talks about the important role the school played in his life.
Durham Pride returns for first time since 2019
Durham Pride is returning Saturday for the first time since 2019.
triangletribune.com
NCCU student named campus ambassador for wireless brand
DURHAM – Junior Zyon Rodgers has been selected to be a part of the second class of the Cricket Wireless’ Campus Ambassador Program. During the semester-long ambassadorship, Rodgers will have access to mentors and career development opportunities within the national wireless retailer’s network of experienced marketing professionals and independent, authorized retailers. Rodgers will also learn the art of giving back through the program’s philanthropic efforts on campus and in the surrounding communities.
