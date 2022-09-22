July 9, 1970 - September 17, 2022. Kari Lynn Haug, age 52, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

