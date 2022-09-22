Read full article on original website
Evansville man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Evansville man was arrested on Friday night for an alleged assault on a woman. Officers were called to a home on Healing Street near South Green Road for reports of a man standing on a woman's porch with a weapon that was trying to break into her home. Authorities...
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to Franklin Lanes for an intoxicated driver after they say a man called stating the driver almost hit children. According to an affidavit, the caller took away the driver’s keys to stop him from driving out of the parking lot...
Affidavit: EPD responds to person with a gun, arrests Evansville man
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street in regards to a person with a gun late Friday night. Officials say that happened around 11:35 p.m. According to an affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers...
Suspicious circumstance report at motel leads to multiple arrests
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two men and a woman when officers were dispatched to Arrowhead motel late Friday night for a report of a suspicious circumstance.
Federal grand jury indicts two in Evansville toddler death case
(WEHT) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. City of Madisonville...
KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer
Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff's Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky
Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing. Officials say police received a call about someone stabbed in the head on the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. They tell 14 News that officers arrived and saw a car accident with the suspect in...
Teen arrested at high school football game, deputies say
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says an incident at a North Posey football game led to a teenager’s arrest. The sheriff’s office posted about it on social media Saturday, a day after the incident happened. Before the football game Friday night, a 17-year-old allegedly was involved in an “altercation” on […]
2 people in Indiana fentanyl trafficking ring indicted by federal grand jury
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two Evansville residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in the death of a toddler and a non-fatal overdose of an infant. In a press release, the Department of Justice said Arcinial Watt, 34, acquired a...
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
Police: Muhlenberg County woman arrested after assaulting man
A Muhlenberg County woman is facing 1st degree assault after authorities say she seriously injured a man. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir early Tuesday morning for an assault. We're told they discovered Tasha Zellers had used an edged weapon to cause "serious physical injury" to...
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business
WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
Petersburg man found dead during welfare check
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
Drugs Found In Vehicle Parked At Walmart
Jasper police were tipped off that two people were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. Officials says a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The owners were found at the Arby’s where authorities found meth and a syringe in the parking lot. More...
