Green Bay, WI

Packers without top 4 wide receivers at Thursday's practice

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers were without the team’s top four receivers at Thursday’s practice, the second of three practices this week before Matt LaFleur’s team goes to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Allen Lazard (ankle), Randall Cobb (illness), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) all missed Thursday’s practice and could be in jeopardy of not playing on Sunday.

Lazard played through his ankle injury in Week 2. Cobb missed Wednesday’s practice, while Watkins and Watson were newcomers to the injury report with hamstring injuries. The concerning part here: Watkins and Watson both practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, possibly suggesting the injuries occurred on Wednesday.

The three healthy receivers on the 53-man roster are rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers. Toure and Rodgers have combined to play one offensive snap in 2022. The Packers also have Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham (who was re-added on Thursday) on the practice squad.

It’s possible the Packers will need to elevate both Winfree and Fulgham from the practice squad come Sunday.

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) also missed Thursday’s practice.

Receiving weapons could be a focal point for both teams in Week 3. The Buccaneers are dealing with injuries to Julio Jones, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, and Mike Evans is suspended.

The Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady showdown could quickly transform into a defensive battle.

There was good news: left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice after missing last Friday and Wednesday. He has yet to play in a game this season.

The Packers will release an updated injury report later Thursday and a final injury report on Friday. Inactives will be due 90 minutes before kickoff in Tampa Bay on Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

