Green Bay, WI

Hurting at WR, Packers immediately bring back Travis Fulgham to practice squad

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers were without four receivers at Thursday’s practice, necessitating the need to bring back a familiar face at the position.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers returned receiver Travis Fulgham to the practice squad on Thursday – just three days after releasing him to make room for linebacker DQ Thomas.

The corresponding move for bringing back Fulgham was releasing safety Mike Brown from the practice squad, per Schneidman.

Depth was needed. Allen Lazard (ankle), Randall Cobb (illness), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) all missed practice on Thursday.

It’s certainly possible Fulgham will be elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only healthy receivers on the roster are Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers, and Juwann Winfree is on the practice squad. The Packers already elevated Winfree from the practice squad in Week 1, but he has two elevations left.

Fulgham (6-2, 215) has played in 17 career regular-season games. He has 38 catches for 529 yards and four scores, all coming with the Philadelphia Eagles over a 13-game stretch in 2020. That season, Fulgham spent a little over a week with the Packers during training camp.

The Packers claimed Fulgham off of waivers from the Broncos on Aug. 18. He played in one preseason game before being released and signed back to the practice squad.

