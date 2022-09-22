ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale

There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
SHOPPING
shefinds

The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!

If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fish#Fish Processing#Freshness#Fish Counter#Linus Regimen#General Health
Daily Mail

Futuristic dishwasher uses superheated steam to clean the dishes in just 25 seconds - saving money on water, electricity and detergent

New dishwasher technology could soon save you money on water, electricity and detergent, a study reveals. Researchers have performed simulations of a dishwasher system that uses superheated steam instead of soap to clean dishes. Superheated steam is an extremely high-temperature vapour generated by heating the saturated steam obtained from boiling...
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

The Best Small Coffee Makers Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you love coffee — and chances are that if you're reading this best of list, you probably enjoy it just a wee little bit — then you'll know that coffee makers can be as unique as the individual who is using them. But when it comes to java brewers, there can be a few issues to address.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
shefinds

3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear

The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
SKIN CARE
FASHION Magazine |

Texture Talk: How to Ace the Perfect Wash-and-Go

Welcome to Texture Talk, a column that deep dives into the dynamic world of curly hair, from crowns of curls that are free flowing to strands that are tucked away in a protective style. If you’re blessed with natural waves, curls or coils, it’s important to know that top-notch definition...
HAIR CARE
LiveScience

Is bone broth good for you?

Bone broth has been used in cooking for centuries, and is made by boiling bones and the connective tissues of animals in water for a long time — but is bone broth good for you?. According to research published in the Food & Nutrition Research Journal (opens in new...
NUTRITION
Well+Good

These Ocean-Inspired Hair Bars Finally Convinced Me to Ditch My Plastic Shampoo and Conditioner, And I’m Never Looking Back

May not come as a shock by now, but many shampoos, conditioners, and body washes that come in plastic bottles end up somewhere far-flung in a dump not smelling very nice anymore once we’re through with them. In fact, an estimated 552 million shampoo bottles end up in U.S. landfills every year—if you're more of a visual person, that's approximately 1,164 football fields' worth of plastic. Yikes.
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is $195 Off Right Now at The Wayfair Surplus Sale

The Wayfair Surplus Sale is here and the deals are rolling in. As part of Wayfair's deals, the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is currently 46% off. Save $195 on the do-it-all countertop appliance, which is now only $230 (regularly $425). The stainless steel style can bake, broil, toast, warm and air fry all your favorite foods. The convenient compact oven has an adjustable thermostat and whisper quiet operation. It can fit six slices of bread and has a safe auto shut-off feature.
SHOPPING
Tree Hugger

Why You Should Try Plastic-Free Dental Floss

In support of Free the Ocean's mission to clean up the ocean and reduce plastic use, each month we feature a product from their plastic-free shop. (Note: We do not make any money from these recommendations.) Flossing one's teeth is never fun, but knowing the floss you use is eco-friendly...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy