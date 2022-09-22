ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Energy industry needs skilled workers as well as STEM experts

Energy Day is an exploration of all the different jobs that the energy industry has to offer.  We talk a lot about science, technology, engineering, and math as being the jobs of the future, but the energy industry needs skilled laborers too. At the Colorado Laborers' and Contractors' Education & Training School, Isidro Vigil demonstrated how to fuse the pipes that carry natural gas. These are skills he learned through LiUNA, Laborers' International Union of North America."My mission is to provide a safe and productive work force for our contractors," said Tom Miorelli, lead instructor at the Training School. Contractors...
Farm Progress America, September 21, 2022

Max Armstrong looks at the Inflation Reduction Act which had $459 billion included and there’s hope that some of the money for climate-smart agriculture could help out West. About $20 billion is available for those program as well as $5 billion on forestry programs. Western grower groups are asking for immediate drought relief from this program including short-term funding to generate water savings. The bill does include $4 billion for drought programs, as Max explains.
Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry

Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous

More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?

The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
Niko trash bin tips the balance towards usability and sustainability

It’s sometimes both frustrating and amazing how simple changes can have massive impacts. That is true not just in philosophy and productivity but also in design, where a small detail can make or break a product. A small blemish can ruin a visual masterpiece, or a single part out of place could become a liability rather than an asset. Conversely, sometimes that small change can dramatically improve the usability of a product, almost changing the narrative completely. A wastebasket, for example, can become more than just a place for trash that we normally avoid, turning into an almost welcoming receptacle for things we will throw away as well as things that might still get another chance in life through recycling.
Working together to support agriculture and ensure food security in drought-stricken areas

Arizona - Conflict, climate extremes, and economic shocks are pushing people into hunger. The war in Ukraine has added further pressure on our already fragile agrifood systems and supply chains. Energy, fertilizer and food prices have increased. Today, the magnitude and severity of acute food insecurity is daunting. We need to work together and develop concrete solutions to tackle global challenges.
Environmentalists are Discussing How Sustainable Artificial Meat Actually Is

How environmentally friendly are artificial meats? Researchers are examining whether plant-based burgers can have less of an impact on the environment. If you're a meat eater who cares about the environment, you probably bring some guilt with you to the dinner table. The deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and air and water pollution associated with the meat on our plates have a huge negative impact on the environment. This is an unwelcome truth given the urgent need for the world to address climate change.
