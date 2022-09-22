Newlyweds all over are getting their furry friends involved in their wedding celebrations. From puppy ring bearers to signature cocktails named after a couple's cat, there are plenty of fun ways to include your pets in your nuptials. Well, a dog trainer just took it to the next level and included all eight of her dogs in her wedding. Not only were they present for the couple's ceremony, but they actually served as the pair's wedding party, with four dogs along each side of the bride and groom as they recited their vows.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO