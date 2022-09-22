ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Spring, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0

Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson crash ends in fatality

ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
ROBINSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexia, TX
China Spring, TX
Football
City
Navasota, TX
City
China Spring, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
State
Texas State
City
Timpson, TX
China Spring, TX
Sports
City
Vidor, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Lakeview, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
China, TX
City
Bellville, TX
China Spring, TX
Education
City
Quitman, TX
City
Silsbee, TX
City
Woodville, TX
City
Daingerfield, TX
KWTX

Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
TEMPLE, TX
WFAA

TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
RICHARDSON, TX
US105

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
WACO, TX
B106

Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School

Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Cougars
KCEN

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Lacy Lakeview police units hit while working fatal crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both of their vehicles were hit by a driver while they were working a fatal crash Saturday morning. The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake Rd. where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
WacoTrib.com

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones

A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict. Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following a weeklong trial.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
fox44news.com

Temple Center renamed to Cahill Center

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Help Heal Veterans dedicated its craft center to a couple who had an impact on central Texas. It is now called the Cahill Center after Michael and Joleen Cahill. “My father’s legacy and my mother’s legacy be the one that is bringing people together,”...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Traffic accident near Kempner

Traffic is backed up near Kempner because of a traffic accident Thursday during afternoon rush hour. Credit: Darron Wallace.
KEMPNER, TX
KCEN

No children injured after bus crash in Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas — No children were injured after a bus was involved in a traffic crash in Kempner Thursday afternoon. The crash, which also involved two semi-trucks, caused traffic to back up for miles. Though no children were hurt, one driver was flown to the hospital with injuries. Authorities...
KEMPNER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy