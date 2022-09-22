Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WacoTrib.com
Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0
Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
Lorena High School Receives History Breaking Lone Star Cup in McLennan County
LORENA, TX (FOX 44) – Lorena students, parents, and alumni are bonding together tonight to celebrate a big win in the community. They’re being awarded the Lone Star Cup. The first school in McLennan County to receive this honor. Lorena High School scored the highest out of every other 3A district school in Texas based […]
fox44news.com
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
Inaugural Homecoming kicks off at Chaparral high school with pep rally
KILLEEN, Texas — Chaparral high school kicked off their inaugural homecoming with their very first pep rally. Students shuffled in to the new gymnasium as the band played, cheerleaders tumbled, and others danced. With excitement in the air and mums of every size dangling from students and teachers chests,...
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
Kempner, Texas Crash Involving School Bus, Dump Truck, And Fuel Tanker Injuries 4
KWTX is reporting that an accident in Kempner, Texas involving three vehicles has left 3 injured. On Thursday September 22nd, 2022, vehicles including a school bus, fuel tanker, and dump truck crashed on US 190 in Kempner. The accident in question occurred after 4 PM. According to KWTX, the dump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
KWTX
Lacy Lakeview police units hit while working fatal crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both of their vehicles were hit by a driver while they were working a fatal crash Saturday morning. The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake Rd. where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash...
WacoTrib.com
Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones
A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict. Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following a weeklong trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Temple Center renamed to Cahill Center
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Help Heal Veterans dedicated its craft center to a couple who had an impact on central Texas. It is now called the Cahill Center after Michael and Joleen Cahill. “My father’s legacy and my mother’s legacy be the one that is bringing people together,”...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Traffic accident near Kempner
Traffic is backed up near Kempner because of a traffic accident Thursday during afternoon rush hour. Credit: Darron Wallace.
CBS Sports
Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Iowa State Cyclones and the Baylor Bears are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Sept. 24 at Jack Trice Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
No children injured after bus crash in Kempner
KEMPNER, Texas — No children were injured after a bus was involved in a traffic crash in Kempner Thursday afternoon. The crash, which also involved two semi-trucks, caused traffic to back up for miles. Though no children were hurt, one driver was flown to the hospital with injuries. Authorities...
Comments / 0