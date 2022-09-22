Read full article on original website
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
justshortofcrazy.com
The One Georgia Coastal Destination That Should Be On Everyone’s Bucket List
Nestled on the southeast coast of Georgia, a few miles from the Georgia/Florida border Kingsland, is a charming small town oozing with natural beauty, Southern hospitality, delicious seafood, interesting shopping and loads of unique adventures. The big draw is the all that gorgeous coast, freshwater rivers and Intercostal Waterway, but...
Red Cross of North Florida brings in specialists ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross of North Florida has already been busy, recently handing out 150 hurricane prep buckets to folks in communities that constantly see flooding from storms. With Tropical Storm Ian on the horizon, they are cranking that up even more. But, some long-time Jacksonville residents...
News4Jax.com
John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned...
News4Jax.com
John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
One dead, several others rescued in severe rip current near Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A young woman is dead tonight after Jacksonville Ocean and Rescue says a rip current took her underwater and she never resurfaced. She is just one of the multiple people rescued today. Many Beachgoers tell Action News Jax that the victim was underwater for nearly...
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
Cannabis coming to St. Johns Town Center by end of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The building that Black Creek Outfitters called home near St. Johns Town Center may be outfitting Jacksonville with cannabis by the end of the year. A cannabis company that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, called Insa, is wanting...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
Clay County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Ian
Update: Tropical Depression 9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. Still too soon to determine location of impacts. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that his office was having meetings and discussions on Friday regarding Tropical Depression 9 and that “we will be activated by Sunday or Monday at the latest.”
News4Jax.com
RCL rolls to Brunswick to try Mr. Shuck’s Seafood
River City Live has a wide viewing area…that includes parts of southeast Georgia. Rance picked up a suggestion to try Mr. Shuck’s Seafood located in Brunswick. - Donte Habersham is the Owner of Mr. Shuck’s seafood, a Brunswick staple restaurant serving fresh Southern Seafood. He started Mr. Shuck’s 12 years ago in his Grandmother’s backyard from a thought that turned into passion. Today, the restaurant operates alongside the market where guests can enjoy a craft cocktail, coastal-inspired decor and vibes and food favorites like low country boils, fried corn and the signature Shuck’s Fried buffalo eggs. The motto at Mr. Shuck’s is ‘No Bag Needed’. Mr. Shuck’s also ships it’s addicting Shuck Sauce and Garlic Butter online. You’ll find menu favorites like blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or their Shuck’s Fried buffalo eggs.
News4Jax.com
Clay County officials prepare for possible flooding in Black Creek as Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are getting prepared for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to bring strong winds and intense rain known to cause massive flooding in the Black Creek area. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward urged residents on Sunday...
First Coast News
Hunger Action Day: UF Health Jacksonville grocery store
"This grocery store set up is in UF Health Jacksonville and only for patients. It goes beyond what is in the cart."
First Alert Weather Team recommends you use weekend to make sure you’re storm-ready
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the tropics heating up, it’s time to make sure you’re ready. Our Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team recommends this weekend, you take a close look at what’s around your home. STORY: Dogs that won’t stop barking could now cost owners...
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
A San Marco business and neighbor warn others to not take storm warning lightly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — San Marco is an area of Jacksonville that is prone to flooding because of its proximity to the St. Johns River. During Hurricane Irma 2.2 trillion gallons of rain went into its watershed. First Coast News talked with a San Marco man, Don Pepe, who is...
All lanes of I-295 South open near Dames Point Bridge after Police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-295 Southbound have opened up near the Dames Point Bridge. ORIGINAL: Due to Police activity, the right Northbound lane of I-295 by the Dames Point Bridge has been closed. A crash has been reported on I-295 East South by the Dames Point...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
17 people injured after a gangway disconnected from St. Marys dock while veterans were still on it
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In Camden County a group of veterans and their families are recovering tonight after part of a boat ramp collapsed today. It happened in St. Marys, Georgia at The Wheeler Street ramp on the St. Marys River. St. Marys city manager told me that around 10...
