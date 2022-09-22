ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsland, GA

justshortofcrazy.com

The One Georgia Coastal Destination That Should Be On Everyone’s Bucket List

Nestled on the southeast coast of Georgia, a few miles from the Georgia/Florida border Kingsland, is a charming small town oozing with natural beauty, Southern hospitality, delicious seafood, interesting shopping and loads of unique adventures. The big draw is the all that gorgeous coast, freshwater rivers and Intercostal Waterway, but...
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Clay County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Ian

Update: Tropical Depression 9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. Still too soon to determine location of impacts. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that his office was having meetings and discussions on Friday regarding Tropical Depression 9 and that “we will be activated by Sunday or Monday at the latest.”
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

RCL rolls to Brunswick to try Mr. Shuck’s Seafood

River City Live has a wide viewing area…that includes parts of southeast Georgia. Rance picked up a suggestion to try Mr. Shuck’s Seafood located in Brunswick. - Donte Habersham is the Owner of Mr. Shuck’s seafood, a Brunswick staple restaurant serving fresh Southern Seafood. He started Mr. Shuck’s 12 years ago in his Grandmother’s backyard from a thought that turned into passion. Today, the restaurant operates alongside the market where guests can enjoy a craft cocktail, coastal-inspired decor and vibes and food favorites like low country boils, fried corn and the signature Shuck’s Fried buffalo eggs. The motto at Mr. Shuck’s is ‘No Bag Needed’. Mr. Shuck’s also ships it’s addicting Shuck Sauce and Garlic Butter online. You’ll find menu favorites like blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or their Shuck’s Fried buffalo eggs.
BRUNSWICK, GA
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL

