Gold Alert Issued for Missing Frederica Man
A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Frederica man. Delaware State Police say 40 year old Titus Young was last contacted on April 3 in the Frederica area, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. There is concern for his safety and well-being. Young is black, 5′ 10” and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a darker skin complexion.
Newark-area shooting sends 2 teens to hospital
Shooting Injures Two in Middletown
Middletown Police were called for a shooting on Bunker Hill Road at the roundabout at the entrance to Appoquinimink High School around 9:15 Friday night. There was a football game Friday night between Appoquinimink and Middletown. Police located two gunshot victims who were transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or by email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov or call Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
Police Investigate Shooting in Newark
Middletown Police Confirm Two Teens Shot After Football Game, Seeking Witnesses
2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game
Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area
Man Dies After Being Crushed By His Vehicle In Pike Creek Sunday
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 9:05 in the morning, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck.
Police Investigate Burglary in Applecross
The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigations Section, Property Squad, is currently investigating a residential burglary in the community of Applecross. (Wilmington, Del.-19807) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 200 block of S. Ashview Lane (Applecross) for the report of a burglary investigation.
DIAA: Adults Only At Tonight’s Archmere Academy Howard Game After Middletown Shooting
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) will limit the number of spectators at tonight’s football game between Archmere Academy and Howard after two teens were shot outside of a Middletown football game. In recent weeks two other football games were interrupted by disturbance and fleeing spectators. On September 2,...
MAN DIES AFTER BEING PINNED UNDER VEHICLE – ARUNDEL
B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans
NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
Man, 46, dies after he is pinned beneath a pickup truck, near Wilmington, police say
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
Ocean City Bikefest delivers good times and tragedy
Another OC BikeFest is in the books, and along with the thundering financial success the event usually brings to town, it also delivered some tragedy. Area police also responded to two fatal motorcycle crashes during the event. The first occurred on Sept. 14 when Ocean City Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Nicholas Ramirez, 32, of Deltona, Florida.
Two Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges Near Rehoboth Beach
Two people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a chase early this morning. Delaware State Police spotted an Altima speeding southbound on Route 1 in the area of Cave Neck Road, but when a traffic stop was initiated the driver accelerated. A trooper in the Lewes area was able to deploy a tire deflation device and the Altima came to a stop in the area of the Crab House in Rehoboth Beach. The driver, 27 year old Sarah Campbell of Dover and passenger, 29 year old Davonta Brown of Woodside were arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up over 140 grams of marijuana, suspected heroin, a prescription pill, drug paraphernalia and a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check of Brown revealed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Police Investigate Shots Fired in Overview Gardens
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens. (New Castle, Del.-19720) On Wednesday (9/21), at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a late reported shots fired complaint.
Fatal Shooting In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Fatal Shooting in Cambridge has left those, in the community, in tears. 20-year-old Kevin Dwayne Raeford, of Salisbury, was shot and killed. Cambridge Police say Raeford's body was found in a wooded area on the 600 block of Edgewood Ave. Cambridge Police arrived to the scene, around 3 p.m., after shots were fired. Maryland State Police have taken the lead in this case.
