Cigar News: Casa Cuevas Sangre Nueva to Get Official Launch in Miami

Casa Cuevas Cigars has announced the official launch event for “Sangre Nueva” will take place at Empire Social Lounge Downtown Dadeland on Saturday October 1st at 7:30PM. Empire Social Lounge Downtown Dadeland is located at 8955 Dadeland Blvd D107, Miami, FL 33156. Luis Cuevas Jr. and son Alec Cuevas, who blended the Sangre Nueva, will be in attendance.
Cigar News: Southern Draw Adds Manzanita Lancero

As it has done the past couple of years, Southern Draw Cigars has used the fall season to announce its new products. This week the company made a series of line extension announcements, one of which is a lancero size to its Manzanita line. The Manzanita Lancero will make its debut to the Cigora exclusive cigar community, and then will be made available to Southern Draw retailers in October 2022.
Cigar News: Black Star Lines Adds Impact Force Brokerage to Sales Team

Black Star Line Cigars and Impact Force announced it has come to an agreement with Impact Force to handle sales in 23 states for Black Star Line Cigars. “We are very pleased about this collaboration because we needed help handling the growth of the company. Right now it is just Cliff Nelson (VP of sales) and I. Adding these additional sales reps from Impact Force will give us more coverage in different areas and will make sure lounges have a rep to contact if they need our product. This addition of the sales team and distribution through Illusione is helping us to become a bigger and stronger company,” commented Aric Bey in a press.
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 504 (9/24/22)

The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
