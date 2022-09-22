Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Video shows train hit Colorado officer’s car with suspect inside
Police in Colorado released body cam footage showing the moment a train collided with a police patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks. A suspect was detained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. In the video, provided by FOX 31 Denver, two officers are seen detaining the driver...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Fair: DPS officials talk about their efforts to keep fairgoers safe
The Arizona State Fair is back in Phoenix as of Sept. 23. Besides the food and games, however, security is also an issue, for this and other events. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke with DPS officials on how they work to keep the fair safe.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, woman stabbed, 10-year-old tied up and beaten in Chesterfield attack
CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Update (5:50 p.m.) WWJ-950 AM has identified the male victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews. The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a horrible crime scene on Friday that ended with a 57-year-old man dead, a woman stabbed, and a 10-year-old boy tied up and shoved into a closet.
fox10phoenix.com
Caught on camera: Child nearly hit by car in crosswalk
A terrifying moment was caught on dashcam video as a young child comes inches from being hit by a car in a crosswalk in California. (Video credit: Jison Hong)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX - Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Fairs and festivals. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix. The Arizona State Fair comes back this...
fox10phoenix.com
Injunction placed on Arizona abortion ban lifted, adding to confusion over legality of abortion
TUCSON. Ariz. - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said a judge in Pima County has lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona's abortion statute. "We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans," read a portion of Brnovich's tweet.
fox10phoenix.com
Abortion law confusion in Arizona as judge lifts 1970s injunction on old abortion ban
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said a judge in Pima County has lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona's decades-old abortion statute, but with a less restrictive abortion restriction set to take effect on Sept. 24, it is adding to the confusion over the legality of abortion in Arizona. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona laws go into effect for voting, motorcycle lane filtering, mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates
PHOENIX - Rules put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to several new Arizona laws on masks and vaccines; plus new voting and transportation laws. Here's what you need to know about the laws that went into effect September 24:. HB 2492: voter registration; verification; citizenship. A new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
More Arizonans collect SNAP benefits as payouts decrease due to demand surge
MESA, Ariz. - This summer, thousands of Arizonans reached out to the state for help with their groceries. They're using the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, also called SNAP benefits and the recent surge comes as funding has dropped significantly. Open up the cabinets and they look full. "Oh, canned goods."
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Fair opens
The Arizona State Fair comes back this weekend, offering rides, carnival games, a circus, live music and all kinds of fun for the whole family. FOX 10's Renee Nelson reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Group turns in signatures for petition aimed at placing school voucher expansion on the ballot
The signatures were turned in to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Sept. 23, and if the signatures gathered meet qualifications, a school voucher expansion that was signed into law by Govenror Doug Ducey will be placed on hold, until voters weigh in during the 2024 elections. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona abortion ban injunction lifted, Attorney General says
Mark Brnovich said a judge in Pima County has lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona's abortion statute. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Comments / 0