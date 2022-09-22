ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

nmhu.edu

Highlands University Student Chapter Receives Merit Award from Society of Human Resource Management

Chapter recognized for providing student opportunities. Las Vegas, NM, September 22, 2022—The student chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) at Highlands University received a 2021-2022 Merit Award from the international SHRM organization for their excellence in programming opportunities for members. Dr. Melanie Zollner, Assistant Professor of...
LAS VEGAS, NM
bernco.gov

East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM
Española, NM
New Mexico State
Espanola, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexican family falls victim to Craigslist home rental scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Taos New Mexico's landscapes make it one of the most sought-after spots to live in the state of New Mexico. “I grew up in this house,” said Ben Hernandez. Currently, the Hernandez Family is calling Taos home. “We took this photo over there in Santa...
TAOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Eight Kittens Arrive At Los Alamos Animal Shelter, Ready For Adoption

The Los Alamos Animal Shelter has kittens we just transferred 8 kittens in from Espanola Animal shelter today. Espanola Humane was at capacity and needed to save some lives so they reached out to us here at the Los Alamos animal shelter and we transferred in 8 kittens to give them another chance.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe seeing an increase in property crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening with some isolated showers

It was quite windy this afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through New Mexico. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 73° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘From many, one:’ Traveling photo studio captures life in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile portrait studio is making its way through northern New Mexico. Residents in areas like Raton, Espanola, and Taos will have the opportunity to have their portraits taken for free as part of E Pluribus Unum: El Norte. The traveling public exhibition will culminate in the collection of over 1,000 photographs that will be turned into a book and museum exhibit.
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory – Jadis Gutierrez Of Espanola

The New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, a Hispanic female, fifteen-year-old, 5’4” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jadis was last seen wearing a black shirt, and grey pants. She was last seen around 5:00 p.m., on September 18, 2022, at her residence located on Highway 84 in Hernandez, New Mexico. Jadis is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.
HERNANDEZ, NM

