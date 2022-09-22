Read full article on original website
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella Cressman
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
nmhu.edu
Highlands University Student Chapter Receives Merit Award from Society of Human Resource Management
Chapter recognized for providing student opportunities. Las Vegas, NM, September 22, 2022—The student chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) at Highlands University received a 2021-2022 Merit Award from the international SHRM organization for their excellence in programming opportunities for members. Dr. Melanie Zollner, Assistant Professor of...
bernco.gov
East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25
Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
KOAT 7
State announces auto theft deterrent program for registered Balloon Fiesta participants
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance along with other state and local law enforcement agencies will be providing auto theft prevention services at the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The Auto Theft Prevention Authority of the OSI will be launching a GPS monitoring service for registered...
ladailypost.com
Twenty-Nine Veterans To Be Laid To Rest At 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral Sept. 29 At Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE — The unclaimed cremated remains of 29 military veterans will be laid to rest at the 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The annual funeral, presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), Bernalillo County...
KOAT 7
New Mexican family falls victim to Craigslist home rental scam
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Taos New Mexico's landscapes make it one of the most sought-after spots to live in the state of New Mexico. “I grew up in this house,” said Ben Hernandez. Currently, the Hernandez Family is calling Taos home. “We took this photo over there in Santa...
Feds begin air-dropping seeds and mulch over the burn scar in northern NM
Watersheds have been threatened and damaged for months by the largest wildfire in the state’s recorded history and the flooding that followed. This week, the Natural Resources Conservation Service got a start on land restoration, dropping seeds by helicopter and mulch by plane onto private land. The Emergency Watershed...
losalamosreporter.com
Eight Kittens Arrive At Los Alamos Animal Shelter, Ready For Adoption
The Los Alamos Animal Shelter has kittens we just transferred 8 kittens in from Espanola Animal shelter today. Espanola Humane was at capacity and needed to save some lives so they reached out to us here at the Los Alamos animal shelter and we transferred in 8 kittens to give them another chance.
Santa Fe seeing an increase in property crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with some isolated showers
It was quite windy this afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through New Mexico. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 73° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton.
KRQE News 13
‘From many, one:’ Traveling photo studio captures life in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile portrait studio is making its way through northern New Mexico. Residents in areas like Raton, Espanola, and Taos will have the opportunity to have their portraits taken for free as part of E Pluribus Unum: El Norte. The traveling public exhibition will culminate in the collection of over 1,000 photographs that will be turned into a book and museum exhibit.
3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in ‘Rust’ shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of […]
A Third Person in Just over a Month Has Died in the Santa Fe County Jail
"An inmate at the Santa Fe County jail took his own life Sunday in what records show is the third death at the facility since mid-August and the sixth in the past year." —Nathan Lederman.
Santa Cruz man sentenced to 10 months in prison for drug trafficking
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Andy Cordova, 33, of Santa Cruz was sentenced Wednesday to ten months in prison for drug trafficking. In July 2020, Cordova was arrested for drug trafficking after law enforcement found 16.96 grams of heroin in his hotel room. Cordova pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. After he is released […]
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory – Jadis Gutierrez Of Espanola
The New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, a Hispanic female, fifteen-year-old, 5’4” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jadis was last seen wearing a black shirt, and grey pants. She was last seen around 5:00 p.m., on September 18, 2022, at her residence located on Highway 84 in Hernandez, New Mexico. Jadis is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.
Female officer sues former Bernalillo police chief over hidden camera
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A female police sergeant claims she was targeted by her own police chief when he placed a hidden camera inside an air conditioning vent in her office. KRQE Investigates brought that case to light last year. Since then, the police chief at the center of it all left the department and the […]
