Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Merge Partitions on Windows?
You can create partitions on a storage device mounted on your computer to categorize and store your data. For instance, you can create a partition different from your system partition to manage all your games. It would be super helpful in preserving your system partition in case any game files corrupt the situated partition.
technewstoday.com
How to Create a Virtual Router in Windows
A physical router allows devices with networking capabilities to connect to a network, and by extension, to the internet. A virtual router does the same task, but instead of being a physical device, the functionality is emulated via software. Sometimes you will need to let your friends or family share...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix rtf64x64.sys Error on Windows
The rtf64x64.sys is a system file for Realtek network driver that mainly handles ethernet port connection. However, when the rtf64x64.sys driver fails, it usually causes BSODs like “DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL” or “System Service Exception.”. The BSOD then causes your PC to freeze completely, and you would need to restart...
ZDNet
Is Microsoft cracking down on Windows 11 updates for unsupported hardware?
Microsoft is rolling out the 2022 Update for Windows 11. So why isn't it showing up when you check Windows Update?. I've seen that question a few times already on Windows support forums and in my inbox. It's usually accompanied by speculation that Microsoft has decided to cut off updates for hardware that doesn't meet the strict minimum standards for Windows 11 compatibility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
8 Windows Programs That Used to Be Everywhere but No One Uses Anymore
Programs come and go. They'll get updated, see revisions, and eventually may end up being discontinued entirely. And given how long Windows has been around, there are plenty of programs that once saw the limelight on Microsoft's operating system, but have since fallen out of favor. Let's take a quick...
makeuseof.com
How to Take a Snapshot in Vmware Workstation Player for Free
Virtualization is an easy way to try out multiple operating systems without having to go through the hassle of installing and uninstalling them. Modern virtualization software like VMware offers many advanced features that make virtual machine management much easier. One such feature is the ability to take a Virtual Machine...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Boot Screen Logo on Windows With HackBGRT
Windows is a highly customizable operating system, and one of the things you can customize is the boot screen logo. So if you’re tired of looking at the Windows logo when your computer is booting up, you can change that with a little-known tool called HackBGRT. Here’s how to do that.
makeuseof.com
How to Block Access to Apps, Files, and Folders on Windows With AskAdmin
It’s your Windows computer, so it only makes sense that you should choose what other users can access while using it. Maybe you don’t want users to use Skype or go into a certain folder with sensitive information. Perhaps, you don’t want them installing apps through the Microsoft Store. You can block access to all these things and more using an app called AskAdmin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix File Explorer Not Opening on Windows
File Explorer is the default file management tool that allows you to browse through your files, folders, and drives with ease. However, just like any other program, File Explorer is not devoid of issues. One such instance is when File Explorer refuses to open. Typically, you should be able to...
makeuseof.com
Is the “Show Accent Color on Start and Taskbar” Option Disabled on Windows 11? Here’s How to Fix It
Accent color allows the color of certain Windows 11 elements to blend or contrast with the current theme. You can turn on the option to show accent color on the Start Menu and Taskbar in the settings, but sometimes, this option is grayed out. Luckily, the fix is simple. The...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Microsoft Edge Profile Error and How Do You Fix It on Windows?
Microsoft Edge is a reliable browser, but sometimes, it can run into issues that make it unusable in Windows. Among the many problems you may face with Edge, one infuriating issue is the error message "Profile error: Some features may not be available. Something went wrong." While the problem may...
makeuseof.com
Unable to Project Your Windows 11 PC to Your TV? Here's How to Fix It
Whether it's sharing your presentation or streaming Netflix from your laptop, there are multiple reasons why you'd want to project content on a much larger TV screen. And there are also a multitude of things that can go awry and disrupt the entire screen mirroring process. If that's the case,...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Cursor in Google Chrome
When you're browsing on your PC, your cursor is always there. It allows you to open documents, click on links, enter text, and do so much more so. Changing your cursor is a great way to make browsing more exciting, and it can also help improve your productivity. In this...
makeuseof.com
How to Map Over a Nested Array in a React Component
Most modern applications consume external data from other applications and tools through APIs. This data comes in all types of schemas, and it's up to you to deconstruct it until you get what you want to use. Among these schemas is data objects that contain nested arrays. It can be challenging to render this sort of data. This article will teach you how to map over a nested array in a React component.
makeuseof.com
Hackers Take Over Microsoft Exchange Servers with OAuth Apps
Multiple cloud tenants hosting Microsoft Exchange servers have been compromised by malicious actors using OAuth apps to spread spam. On September 23, 2022, it was stated in a Microsoft Security blog post that the attacker "threat actor launched credential stuffing attacks against high-risk accounts that didn’t have multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled and leveraged the unsecured administrator accounts to gain initial access".
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Emergency Contacts on Your Samsung Galaxy Phone
Besides the many productivity and entertainment benefits of owning a smartphone, your device could also save your life, thanks to the emergency features built into all modern smartphones. Some of such features include emergency calling and having your medical information readily available. On Samsung Galaxy devices, you can create an...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Profile Picture on TikTok
TikTok gives its users complete creative freedom and the material to boost their creativity. Your profile picture is a way for people to recognize you. Similar to other apps, you can also change this picture when needed. However, TikTok opens more doors by allowing users to add videos as profile pictures.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Nested Tests in JUnit
A well-written test suite will have several tests for a specific feature. By grouping related features, you can express the relationship between several groups of tests. One of the major benefits of grouping unit test classes is that it can reduce the amount of test code you write, as grouped tests share resources.
The Windows Club
Defer or Delay Windows 11 2022 Update or Feature Upgrades
In this post, we will show you how to defer or delay Windows 11 2022 Update or feature upgrades. Microsoft has recently rolled out the Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 and you might already have received it on your Windows 11 PC. If not, you can get the update using the Media Creation Tool or Windows 11 Installation Assistant. However, if you prefer not to upgrade your system to the new features at present, you can defer or delay the Windows 11 2022 Update.
makeuseof.com
How to View the Developer Options on Your Amazon Fire TV
Your Amazon Fire TV device contains a hidden menu of Developer Options. If you want to access some of the more advanced features of FireTV OS, you will need to know how to get this menu to appear. We'll show you how. What Are Developer Options?. Like with Android, which...
Comments / 0